Cottage Grove library
A public library is a unique project because it is funded through a variety of sources This includes county and village tax revenue but also a successful Capital Campaign, fundraising, grants, and endowments.
This endeavor will take several years and will bring together people that want to champion a local library. There will be current, former, and future residents, school alumni, friends and families, and library supporters across the state borders will contribute. The Friends of the Cottage Grove Library, have already begun planning and working with many of these individuals.
Individuals, business owners, families, and neighbors want to invest in the shared vision that brings us together and creates healthy relationships between all ages and abilities. A Cottage Grove library will do just that. Donors will be able to pledge via memorials, naming opportunities, investment beneficiaries, and will bequests. Many want to lift up our youth, as this is critical for our growing community. A library provides a safe and healthy place to learn and grow.
Area groups want to invest in a public space, open to all during the day and into the evening. Imagine all the ways a public,100-person capacity room will enhance the Cottage Grove area! Our businesses thrive when consumers buy local. There are numerous studies and publications that show that a library supports local businesses by keeping revenue in the community, assists in training employees, and serves the needs of entrepreneurs and business owners including providing access to key software and databases. Businesses will be central to a capital campaign, as they have access to corporate grants and in-kind donations. A Cottage Grove library will serve communities beyond our Village limits, and we all benefit when visitors shop, eat, and participate in community events.
A formal Library Board, a financial feasibility study, and a future capital campaign will be successful because local leadership is acting upon the strong desires and needs of many people and businesses. Let us continue an open conversation so all possibilities are available to us in the near future. Learn more about the Friends at http://libraryfriendscgwi.org/ and sign up for our newsletter.
-Anne Schoenemann, President of the CG Community Library, Inc.