College news: Local students earn university honors, degrees

University of Wisconsin-Stout dean's list

The following local students made the dean's list at UW-Stout with a GPA of 3.5 or above this spring:

Sara Elmore, Cottage Grove, environmental science

Megan Hoberg, Cottage Grove, hotel, restaurant and tourism

Josh Riederer, Cottage Grove, engineering technology

Riley Seifert, Cottage Grove, technology education

Brooks Beveridge, Madison, construction

Allison Bowns, Madison, human development and family studies

Kathy Holt, McFarland, psychology

Caitlyn Olrick, McFarland, human development and family studies

Ava Papalia-Beatty, McFarland, hotel, restaurant and tourism

Quinn Donelan, Monona, entertainment design

Ben Moen, Monona, computer science

Southeast Missouri State University dean's list

Dani Dorn of McFarland and Lizzie White of Cottage Grove made the spring dean's list at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. To make the dean's list, students must earn at least a 3.75 grade point average and complete at least 12 hours of credits with no grades below B.

South Plains College dean's list

Ashala Moseberry, Madison, made the spring dean's list at South Plains College in Levelland, Texas for a GPA of 3.25 or higher over 12 or more credits.

St. Norbert College dean's list

The following students made the dean's list at St. Norbert College in De Pere this spring:

Daniel Scaife, Madison

Brooklyn Basche, McFarland

Sara Dillon, McFarland

Erin Eggers, McFarland

Elisabeth Klumpyan, McFarland

McKenna Lacy, McFarland

Jonah Pribbenow, McFarland

In addition, Dillon, Klumpyan and Lacy all graduated with bachelor of arts degrees this spring. Dillon and Klumpyan graduated with cum laude honors.

Western Technical College president's list

MacKenzie VanDyck, Cottage Grove, earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher over six or more credits to make the president's list at Western Technical College.

University of Maryland Global Campus graduate

Geena Hanke, Cottage Grove, graduated from the University of Maryland Global Campus with an associate's degree in the class of 2021.

Madison College dean's list

Prestyn Kloskey, Monona, was named to the spring dean's list at Madison College for earning a GPA between 3.75 and 3.99.

Southern New Hampshire president's list

Courtney Callagan, Madison, was named to the winter president's list at Southern New Hampshire University for a GPA of at least 3.7 over 12 or more credits.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee graduates

The following local students graduated from UW-Milwaukee this spring:

James Conner, Cottage Grove, doctor of physical therapy

Roe Draus, Cottage Grove, bachelor's

Leo Hemmersbach, Madison, bachelor's

Angela Powell, Madison, bachelor's

Rea Solomon, Monona, master of science

Nazareth College dean's list

Hailey Redders, McFarland, was named to the dean's list at Nazareth College in Rochester New York for achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 over 12 or more credits. Redders is studying nursing.

Harding University dean's list

Claire Cunningham, Madison, made the dean's list at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas for a GPA of at least 3.65 over 12 or more credits. Cunningham is a child life major.

Purdue University dean's list

Logan Snelling, McFarland, made the dean's list for spring 2021 at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. Snelling is studying aerospace engineering.

