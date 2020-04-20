McFarland resident Jason DeChambeau opened the doors to 608 Threads, a screenprint and embroidery business on Voges Road in the spring of 2016. Since then, the number of clients has continually been on the rise, as word has started to spread about his work and the creations produced in his 1,500-square-foot complex.
DeChambeau has printed shirts for 5k and half-marathon races, retail stores, McFarland schools and youth programs in the community.
“Being a small business, our goal is to cater to other small businesses. People may be on tight budgets who are looking for a quality piece of apparel,” DeChambeau said.
His work may be found on various polo shirts, T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and jackets, and he has cranked out orders from as few as a dozen units to up to 5,000.
DeChambeau started 608 Threads after his wife started her own apparel operation. He started shadowing friends who owned similar businesses in Upper Michigan where he grew up. Much of his education has come from what he likes to call “YouTube University.”
“You figure it out as you go along and cut your teeth on those jobs that bring you to your knees,” Dechambeau said. “Eventually you just figure out how to get it done and please your clients.”
DeChambeau said he takes pride in providing quality work with attention to detail and garments made of the best fabric to assure each job is done properly.
“Every client that comes us looking to do business, our goal is to meet their needs. We are not the cheapest shop on the block, and I advertise that to certain people,” DeChambeau said. “I also let our clients know our goal is not to be the cheapest just because of what we bring to the table.”
DeChambeau added he is also honest with clients if he can’t take care of an order within a desired turnaround time.
“If there is a last-minute party or event, the last thing you want to do is make empty promises (on fulfilling a customer’s order),” he said. “That always gets you into trouble.”
Some orders have their challenges when it comes to the use of ink, fabric and complexity of the logo design.
“There is just no ‘go-to’ book to help you solve real issues,” DeChambeau said. “A lot of it is trial by fire and learning by experience. If you make a mistake, you learn from it.”
While DeChambeau had to lay off his only full-time employee because of the COVID-19 virus, he feels fortunate he can keep his business operating.
“I’ve seen a slowdown, but I’ve seen a lot shut down. Thankfully we are not there right now,” said DeChambeau, who lately has been offering discounted T-shirts people can buy for themselves or purchase as a gift for nurses, doctors, paramedics and others on the front lines helping to treat people with coronavirus. DeChambeau has also been busy with orders from people who buy T-shirts and donate them to first responders as a way of saying thanks.
“It’s just a T-shirt, but if we can lighten someone’s day, make the sponsor of the shirt feel good as well as the doctor or the nurse receiving it on the other end, we think we are playing a part, even if it’s just a small part,” DeChambeau said.
