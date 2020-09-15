Lucy Ripp is the new reporter for the McFarland Thistle and Herald-Independent.
Lucy is a recent journalism graduate from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire. The youngest of four siblings, Lucy grew up up in Cambridge, and developed a knack for writing at a young age. Her bookworm personality quickly manifested into a passion for writing that led her to pursue a career in journalism.
While attending college, Lucy worked for 2 years as a Journalist and Media Assistant at UW-Eau Claire, covering news both on and around campus. Mainly covering stories on students and their involvement in the greater community, she was able to work with both students and community members alike to tell their remarkable stories.
Some of Lucy’s articles have been selected for feature in additional publications, such as the Chippewa Valley Family Magazine. While a student at UW-Eau Claire, Lucy’s research on the tie between gender and writing was selected for presentation at the 2019 Provost’s Honors Symposium in Research.
Working as a reporter is a dream come true for Lucy, who has noted that her favorite part of the job is the opportunity it affords to connect with others and give voice to those who have stories to tell.
She is excited to be back home in southern Wisconsin and is eager to work with local community members to tell the stories that matter to them. When she’s not busy writing, Lucy can be found reading, grabbing coffee, or spending time at home with family and pets.
Readers can reach Lucy with story ideas at lripp@hngnews.com.
