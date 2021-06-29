School district, village talk joint hire for equity; potential name change for IMMS

The McFarland Village Board and McFarland School District are teaming up to work on village-wide equity and diversity initiatives this year.
Village trustees met with school board members in a joint meeting Monday night to discuss the groups’ separate equity initiatives and how the boards can join forces on a united, anti-racist front.
Patrick Miles, Dane County board supervisor and chair of McFarland’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) committee, said DEI committee members are pushing for the village and school district to combine equity work by hiring one central person to spearhead equity work for both entities.
“There’s consensus among the sub-committee that... the community would be better served if we had a shared position between the village and the school district and that the position or positions be solely dedicated to equity, inclusion, and coordination,” said Miles.
School Board President Craig Howery agreed, saying the idea of a shared equity liaison between the municipality and school district, “is an interesting idea that should be explored.”
Both the village and school board are currently working under separate oversight, with the village set to approve a contract with local equity consultants Dr. Rainey Briggs and Percy Brown, Jr., while the school district utilizes National Circles of Support (NCOS) for its own equity consulting purposes.
PoliceAnother point of discussion Monday night was the role of the McFarland Police Department in both the village and school district’s equity work, though Village Trustee Mike Flaherty said he doesn’t want the groups’ dialogue on equity to come off as anti-police.
“In some communities, this has gotten spun as anti-police, and that is not what this is,” Flaherty said. “This is not an attack on the police… this is a cooperative effort.”
Miles said the village DEI committee is currently working on an evaluation of the police department’s complaint process, with hopes of restoring trust between residents and the police force, as well as making the complaint process more equitable for all village residents.
“As we continue to look at potential issues with policing… we started focusing on the citizen complaint procedure process as one area the committee could look at for opportunities for improvement,” Miles said. “[We want to] improve communication and trust in the community, and maybe broaden the use of that process.”
On the school district side, School Board Member Christine Pribbenow said it will be imperative to look at how the school resource officer (SRO) program fits in with both the village and school district’s equity work.
Indian Mound Middle SchoolIn addition to working together on a shared equity consultant and local policing procedure, board members also discussed the importance of recognizing the indigenous history of McFarland, both in district schools and village-wide.
Indian Mound Middle School (IMMS) Principal Aaron Tarnutzer said the school has been, “working on being called Indian Mound Middle School and what that means.” He said, as of late, there has been a curricular focus on the indigenous history of the village.
Three months ago, school board members received a petition written by a McFarland High School alumnus, and signed by roughly 30 petitioners, requesting an official name change for IMMS.
“A few months back, we received a request from a McFarland grad and cosigned by 25 or 30 folks requesting that we investigate the possibility of changing the name of Indian Mound Middle School, and we took that under advisement,” said Howery.
In the meantime, Tarnutzer said he’s confident that, by working as a team, the school district and municipality will make quick strides on the equity front.
“This is a really amazing community of passionate people that want to do the right thing and are willing to put in the time and energy to do it,” he said. “By working together, we’re going to make that happen a little faster and hopefully more effectively.”