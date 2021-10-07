McFarland cross country at Platteville, boys tied for ninth, girls 13th

The McFarland boys cross country team tied for ninth with 243 points, and the girls finished 13th with 287 points, at the Dick McKichan Invitational at Platteville on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Freshman Spencer Alf ran to a 12th-place finish with a time of 17 minutes and 19.5 seconds. Freshmen Issac Ewing (18:48.2) placed 45th and Paxton Nygaard (18:55.8) ended in 52nd place.
Sophomores Brock Spiegel (18:59.9) and Leo Freedman (19:46.9) ended the race in 57th and 77th place. Freshman Austin Nickels (20:17.6) finished in 88th and junior Max Andrew (20:42.8) placed in 97th.
For the girls, senior Lilly Innes took home the best time for McFarland (21:56.1) with a 28th place finish. Junior Maya Thompson raced to 44th with a time of 22:53.5. Senior Paula Kalski (23:12.4) finished in 51st, senior Brielle Bruce (24:38.8) took 80th and sophomore Chloerissa Johnson (25:13.5) finished in 84th place.