McFarland girls tennis defeats Jefferson, loses to Sun Prairie

McFarland girls tennis went 1-1 for this week, losing to Sun Prairie but beating Jefferson.
Sun Prairie served up a 5-2 victory against McFarland on Monday, Sept. 20.
The two wins for McFarland stacked up as Laura Maudlin defeated Grace Kramschuster (6-1, 6-0) at No. 1 singles. Linnea Sandine and Bailee Judd claimed No. 2 doubles (6-1, 6-7, 13-11) against Nicole Everson and Shiloh White.
Sun Prairie earned victories in doubles as Reagan Schwartzer and Alexandra Stein won the No. 1 slot (6-3, 6-2) against Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn. Lexa Bryant and Leah Schroeder defeated Emily Roe and Colby Spangler (6-2, 6-2) at No. 3 doubles.
In singles, Katie Thompson defeated Anita Liu (3-6, 7-5, 11-9) at the No. 2 slot. Alexis Shemanek claimed the No. 3 singles position (6-4, 6-0) against Sarah Kopp. Mairin Leary claimed No. 4 singles (6-3, 6-3) over Kylie Meinholdt.
McFarland 6
Jefferson 1
McFarland earned a 6-1 win over the Jefferson Eagles in a Rock Valley dual on Thursday, Sept. 16.
The Eagles’ lone point came from junior Lilly Duddeck, who beat senior Sarah Kopp 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
Laura Maudlin defeated Gracie Niebler (6-3, 6-1) at No. 1 singles, while Anita Liu won (5-7, 7-6 (3), 10-8) at No. 2 singles over Meghan Magner. Kylie Meinholdt claimed No. 4 (6-3, 6-4) against Alexa Medina.
In doubles, Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn won (6-1, 6-4) over Kieran O’Reilly and Julie Arellano at the No. 1 slot. Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt won No. 2 (6-1, 6-2) against Hildie Dempsey and Amy Kamenick. Emily Roe and Bailee Judd picked up the win at the No. 3 slot (6-4, 6-2) against Aurelia Rutkowski and Bre Mengel.