Katie Rounds named captain at Bentley University

McFarland graduate and Bentley University senior Katie Rounds has been named a captain for the 2021 women’s volleyball team.
Rounds has started ten matches at middle blocker. As a sophomore, she hit .318 while averaging 1.46 kills and 0.76 blocks.
Against St. Michaels, Rounds had nine kills and had four blocks against Saint Anselm. Bentley, whose season was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, will open the season Labor Day weekend.
As a 2018 McFarland graduate, Rounds played volleyball, basketball and track and field. In volleyball, Rounds was an All-State honoree as a junior and senior, recorded over 1,000 kills as a middle blocker and received academic All-State honors.