The McFarland Spartans faced their two toughest opponents of the season this week, with one-loss Brodhead and undefeated Whitewater both on the calendar.
The Spartans handled their business Tuesday against Brodhead, but fell in five sets to Whitewater on Thursday after securing wins in the first two sets.
McFarland 3
Brodhead 1
McFarland's first test came Tuesday, March 23. Coming into the matchup with Brodhead, the Spartans had lost just one set all season.
The Cardinals weren't slouches, either, as their only loss came to Whitewater on March 4.
After one set, it looked like McFarland could cruise to victory once again, as the Spartans won the first set by a 25-15 score.
The second set, however, was a tougher one. With McFarland ahead 9-6, Brodhead went on a run to take the lead at 12-9, with two aces in a row capping off the rally.
The teams would battle back and forth, but McFarland wouldn't lead again in the set until the last moments. With the teams tied at 21, McFarland took the lead at 22 and then Avery Pennekamp hammered a point home to make it 23-21.
After two Brodhead points, Pennekamp again put McFarland in striking distance with another kill, but the Cardinals wouldn't go away, as they reeled off three straight points to win the set, 26-24.
The Spartans looked to be responding comfortably in the third set, as they jumped out to a 16-7 lead. However, with junior Madisyn Kail serving, the Cardinals went on another run.
The Spartans had trouble with Kail's serves and were never able to get into their offense. Kail and the Caridnals reeled off seven straight points to pull the set to 16-14. Kail finished the match with five aces, the best of any player on the night.
McFarland responded, with the help of a couple not-so-good serves from the Brodhead players. Ainsley Pennekamp snuck one past the Brodhead front line to close out the set, 25-20.
For the Spartans, set four was back to their very best, as they powered their way to a 25-11 win. Ahead 14-9, they took 11 of the next 13 points. Like Brodhead's Kail did in set two with her serves, McFarland junior Maddy Fortune caused some big problems for the Cardinals in set four, with two aces late in the set.
Fortune would finish with three aces. Avery Pennekamp and Gwen Crull had three aces apiece also. Pennekamp had 12 kills and 22 digs, while Crull had five blocks, and Fortune added 13 digs and 27 assists. Hannah Rounds tallied 11 kills for the Spartans.
McFarland 2
Whitewater 3
McFarland lost a heartbreaker to Whitewater Thursday that gives the Whippets at least a share of this season's Rock Valley Conference title.
McFarland won the first two sets of the night by tight margins, 25-23 and 25-21. The Spartans looked like they were going to power their way to Rock Valley control, handing the Whippets just their second and third dropped sets of the season.
The Whippets raced back in a big way, however, winning the third set 25-16. The fourth set was a little tighter, 25-20, and the Whippets finished things off with a 15-12 win in set five.
For McFarland, Fortune had 27 assists, 12 digs and six aces. Avery Pennekamp led the team with 14 digs and 13 kills.
McFarland (7-1, 6-1 Rock Valley Conference) wraps up the season when it welcomes Beloit Turner to town on Tuesday, March 6. Whitewater (7-0, 7-0 Rock Valley Conference) wraps up its season against Clinton on Tuesday.
Clinton is just 1-6 in Rock Valley play. Beloit Turner is 0-6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.