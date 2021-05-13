The McFarland Lions Club is ready to get back to its usual activities and fundraisers.
First up is Food Cart Frenzy at Arnold Larson Park. This very popular event will be held the third Wednesday of the month on May 19, June 16, July 21, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15. There will be five or six carts each night serving different types of food from 5 to 7 p.m.
Next will be the annual Chicken BBQ on Memorial Day, Monday May 31 at the McFarland High School from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or until it’s sold out. Adults will be served a 1/2 chicken dinner for $12 and the children’s portion will be 1/4 chicken for $7. There will also be a bake sale by the McFarland Lioness Club. This will be a drive-thru service at the main entrance of the high school.
You can also pick up your McFarland Lions Summer Raffle tickets at the Frenzy or the BBQ. They are $10 each or three for $25, with twelve cash prizes ranging from $50 to $1,000. The drawing will be Sept. 15 at the Food Cart Frenzy.
All proceeds will benefit local causes such as student scholarships, the McFarland Food Pantry, the McFarland Youth Center and other Lions projects.
Another drive-thru food drive for the McFarland Food Pantry will be held on Saturday, June 12 at 5404 Anthony Street in McFarland. This has been hugely successful in the past, providing much needed food and sundry items to many local families going through difficult times. More information will be provided as the date approaches.