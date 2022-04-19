McFarland softball wins against Whitewater; loses against Clinton

A home run from junior Bailee Judd helped the McFarland softball team break a five-game losing streak with an 11-3 win over Whitewater on Monday, April 18.
“We’ve been really working on our hitting. Our hitting has not been what we know we can do at the beginning of the season and we’ve faced hard pitchers, but we know that the girls can hit hard,” said McFarland softball coach Leah Lackey.
After freshman Riley Bercier pitched a scoreless top of the first inning, the Spartans’ offense got to work getting some runs. With two outs, Hannah Hall hit a double to get on base for Judd. Judd took the second pitch of the at-bat and sent it over the fence, putting the Spartans up 2-0.
Junior Brynn Bieri hit a double and then scored on a double from Avery Feek as the Spartans took a 3-0 lead after the first.
In the top of the second, Bercier made quick work of the Whitewater lineup, striking out the side.
“She’s just a well-rounded player. She pitches and plays any infield position, she’s quick on the bases, knows the game well and she hits well,” said Lackey. “We’re just waiting for a little bit more of her freshman confidence, which we know that she has, but she can bring a lot to our team.”
The Spartans went up 6-0 after Molly Warner reached on a double in the bottom of the frame, and then was driven in by Alexis Rose Fischer. Bercier then drove in Fischer on a single, and senior Maddy Fortune scored on a wild pitch.
Bieri took over on the mound, keeping the shutout going through three innings. In the top of the fourth, Bieri struck out four batters with one Whippet reaching on a dropped third strike.
“She’s worked in more pitches, so she’s been working with a pitching coach and her ball is moving different ways and that’s helpful when we’re facing good hitters,” said Lackey.
Bercier extended the Spartan lead to 8-0 with an RBI double in the fourth, driving in Fischer and then scoring after stealing third base on an errant throw.
Whitewater inched closer to the Spartans at 8-2, before senior Emily Fenrick drove in Feek, and Platt singled in Fenrick, putting McFarland up 10-2. Feek hit an RBI double in the sixth which scored Judd, helping McFarland to an 11-3 victory.
Bercier, Judd and Feek all recorded two RBIs in the win. Judd and Fischer both scored two runs. Bieri recorded eight strikeouts on the mound.
McFarland 11, Whitewater 3
Whitewater 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 — 3 6 1
McFarland 3 3 0 2 2 1 X — 11 15 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Bercier (W; 2-1-0-0-3-1), Bieri (5-5-3-1-8-2). W: Bohmann (L; 6-15-11-11-2-3).
Leading hitters — M: Ba. Judd 3x3 (HR), Feek 3x3 (2 2B), Bercier 2x4 (2B); W: Benes 2x4 (HR), Krahn 2B.
Clinton 9, McFarland 5
A three-run sixth inning by the Spartans was not enough on Tuesday, April 12 as the Spartans fell 9-5 to Clinton.
Scoring three runs in the top of the first inning, five in the fourth and a run in the fifth Clinton (2-2) took a 9-1 advantage. Junior Bailee Judd scored freshman Riley Bercier on a single in the bottom of the fifth.
In the bottom of the sixth, freshman Avery Feek scored senior Maddy Fortune. Junior Brooke Punzel singled home Feek, and Punzel stole home to cut the lead to 9-5. The Spartans could not get anything going in the seventh, getting retired in order as Clinton hung on for the 9-5 victory.
Clinton 9, McFarland 5
Clinton 3 0 0 5 1 0 0 — 9 9 1
McFarland 0 1 0 0 1 3 0 — 5 7 9
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Bieri (L; 4-7-8-2-5-0), Bercier (3-2-1-0-1-0); C: Theisen (W; 3-3-1-1-3-2), Garcia (4-4-4-2-0-1).
Leading hitters — C: Knueppel 2x4, Garcia 2x4; M: Bercier 2x4, Ba. Judd 1x3.