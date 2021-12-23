College News: Dec. 23

Students from Cottage Grove, McFarland, Madison and Monona recently graduated from their respective Universities, or earned academic honors.
UW-Milwaukee
Several local students earned their degrees from UW-Milwaukee in December 2021.
Hannah Boettger of Madison graduated from the College of Letters and Science with a bachelor of science. Ciera Carey of Madison graduated from the School of Education with a bachelor of science. Kira Hogan of Madison graduated from the School of Education with a bachelor of science. Stephanie Kusuda of Madison graduated from the School of Education with a master of science. Sumitra Rai of Madison graduated from the College of Nursing with a bachelor of science. Bronwen Risse-Connolly of Madison graduated from the Global Studies Interdisciplinary program with a bachelor of arts. Sharmaria Russell of Madison graduated from the College of Nursing with a bachelor of science. Orlando Verdecia of Madison graduated from the Helen Bader School of Social Welfare with a master of social work.
Carissa Kolpek of McFarland graduated from the College of Health Sciences with a master of science. Charles Radomski of McFarland graduated from the College of Engineering and Applied science with a bachelor of science in engineering. Brady Wedvick of McFarland graduated from the Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business with a bachelor of business administration. Jordin White of McFarland graduated from the College of Letters and Science with a bachelor of science.