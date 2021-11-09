Forward Pharmacy will hold mass-vaccination COVID-19 clinics for children

Granite Ridge School, Indian Mound Middle School and Winnequah School will be among six local COVID-19 mass-vaccination clinic sites next weekend for children ages 5-11.
Forward Pharmacy, based in Cottage Grove with community pharmacies in Cottage Grove, McFarland, Cambridge, Deerfield and Columbus, said it plans to administer more 10,000 shots to children ages 5-11 in the communities where they live on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.
Parents and guardians will receive a signup link in an email from their school district on Friday, Nov. 5.
The clinic dates, times and locations are:
- Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St., Cambridge. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13
- Deerfield Community Center, 10 Liberty St #130, Deerfield. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14
- Granite Ridge School, 4500 Buss Road, Cottage Grove. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. both Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14
- Columbus Elementary School, 200 Fuller St., Columbus, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14
- Indian Mound Middle School, 6330 Exchange St., McFarland, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-5 p.m., both Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.
- Winnequah School, 800 Greenway Rd., Monona, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m., both Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13 and Nov. 14
Dates and times are subject to change. For the latest information and to sign up for updates, visit forwardpharmacywi.com/childrens-covid-clinic or follow Forward Pharmacy on Facebook
Individual vaccine appointment are also available. Appointment scheduling will be available for the general public on Tuesday, Nov. 9, on the Forward Pharmacy website, for dates beginning on Nov. 15.
Forward Pharmacy also offers COVID-19 free testing at all 5 of its pharmacy locations:
- Cottage Grove — 429 W Cottage Grove Road, Cottage Grove
- McFarland — 4880 Larson Beach Road, McFarland
- Cambridge — 109 W. Main St., Cambridge
- Columbus — 100 South Ludington St., Columbus
- Deerfield — 10 Liberty St., Deerfield
It also continues to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to all those eligible, including boosters to those who received their second shot over six months ago, are over the age of 65, or are immunocompromised.
“Forward Pharmacy has already given over 18,000 COVID-19 vaccinations across our 5 locations and at many employer and community vaccine clinics,” Forward Pharmacy founder Matt Mabie, RPh, said in a releases. “Because we are a small business, we are agile and have been able to be extremely effective in the fight against COVID. It’s one of the many reasons why independent pharmacies are so important to the fabric of the community. We are excited to continue our work by moving to vaccinate children as quickly as possible.”