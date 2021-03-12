With the Indian Mound Middle School library closed due to COVID-19, Ms. Neal, a library media specialist at the school, brings the library to the students.

Staff call it “Books on Wheels." Each Monday and Friday, Ms. Neal sets up a cart of books in each grade level collaboration space with books that students have requested or would like to browse. They check out books right on the spot.

Reading is important at Indian Mound Middle School and so is getting books into the hands of students anyway possible, she said.

