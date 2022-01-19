 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MCFARLAND BOYS SWIM

McFarland boys swim second at Middleton Invitational

Elias Landolt
Buy Now

Elias Landolt competes in the 100-yard breaststroke against Monona Grove. At the Middleton relays, Landolt, along with Nathan Dant, Nathan Acton and Shane TeBeest took second in the 400-yard relay with a time of four minutes and 21.63 seconds. 

The McFarland boys swim team took second place at the Middleton Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Nathan Dant, Elias Landolt, Nathan Acton and Shane TeBeest took second in the 400-yard relay with a time of four minutes and 21.23 seconds. Gavinn Vega, TeBeest, Jack O’Connor and Lyon Hall swam to a second-place finish (2:24.38) in the 300-yard backstroke relay.

Vega, Isaac Levin, Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz and Landolt took second in the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 3:15.61. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Zabawa-Lodholz, Levin, Spencer Phillips and Paxton Nygaard took third with a time of 1:41.37.

In the 200-yard medley relay, Nygaard, Ty Eschmeyer, Dant and Levin took fifth at 1:59.26. The 800-yard freestyle relay team of Gavinn Vega, Spencer Phillips, Nathan Acton and Lyon Hall took third with a time of 8:03.82.

O’Connor, Landolt, Phillips and Ben Miles took third in the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 4:21.27. Zabawa-Lodholz, Levin, TeBeest and Hall took second (4:39.17) in the 500-yard freestyle relay.

Miles, Dant, Zabawa-Lodholz, O’Connor took second (3:01.15) in the 300-yard freestyle. In the 300-yard breaststroke, Eschmeyer, Landolt, Acton and Alex Voss took fourth with a time of 3:43.04.

Team scores: Middleton 216, McFarland 180, Madison East 125, Onalaska-Holmen-Aquinas Co-Op 121, Verona Area-Mount Horeb 112, La Crosse 88.

Tags

Recommended for you