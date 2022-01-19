McFarland boys swim second at Middleton Invitational

Elias Landolt competes in the 100-yard breaststroke against Monona Grove. At the Middleton relays, Landolt, along with Nathan Dant, Nathan Acton and Shane TeBeest took second in the 400-yard relay with a time of four minutes and 21.63 seconds.
The McFarland boys swim team took second place at the Middleton Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Nathan Dant, Elias Landolt, Nathan Acton and Shane TeBeest took second in the 400-yard relay with a time of four minutes and 21.23 seconds. Gavinn Vega, TeBeest, Jack O’Connor and Lyon Hall swam to a second-place finish (2:24.38) in the 300-yard backstroke relay.
Vega, Isaac Levin, Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz and Landolt took second in the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 3:15.61. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Zabawa-Lodholz, Levin, Spencer Phillips and Paxton Nygaard took third with a time of 1:41.37.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Nygaard, Ty Eschmeyer, Dant and Levin took fifth at 1:59.26. The 800-yard freestyle relay team of Gavinn Vega, Spencer Phillips, Nathan Acton and Lyon Hall took third with a time of 8:03.82.
O’Connor, Landolt, Phillips and Ben Miles took third in the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 4:21.27. Zabawa-Lodholz, Levin, TeBeest and Hall took second (4:39.17) in the 500-yard freestyle relay.
Miles, Dant, Zabawa-Lodholz, O’Connor took second (3:01.15) in the 300-yard freestyle. In the 300-yard breaststroke, Eschmeyer, Landolt, Acton and Alex Voss took fourth with a time of 3:43.04.
Team scores: Middleton 216, McFarland 180, Madison East 125, Onalaska-Holmen-Aquinas Co-Op 121, Verona Area-Mount Horeb 112, La Crosse 88.