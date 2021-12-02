McFarland girls basketball gets win over Stoughton, loses to Jefferson

McFarland showed no signs of a lag from Thanksgiving break, handling Stoughton 85-68 on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Sophomore forward Teagan Mallegni shot 74% from the field en route to scoring 37 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Two other players reached double figures as sophomore guard Brynn Kirch went 5-7 from three, dropping 19 points. Sophomore forward Ava Dean snatched eight rebounds and recorded seven assists, while scoring 10 points.
Junior guard Adrienne Kirch and sophomore forward Hailey Testolin each scored eight points, while junior forward Serenity Smith added three points.
Jefferson 64
McFarland 61
A back-and-forth match lead to a 64-61 Jefferson victory over McFarland on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
McFarland went into the half with a 33-28 lead after sophomore forward Teagan Mallegni scored 25 points in the first half. In the second half, Jefferson slowed down Mallegni, while junior power forward Ayianna Johnson got on a roll for Jefferson.
Johnson scored a career-high 36 points, clinching the victory with a steal and scoring on the layup with 1:12 left in the game, putting Jefferson up 62-55. Junior guard Adrienne Kirch and freshman guard Riley Bickelhaupt made things interesting late in the game for McFarland, hitting two 3-pointers, but the lead was too much to overcome as Jefferson hung on for a 64-61 victory.
Mallegni finished the night with a double-double, scoring 31 points and collecting 10 rebounds. Kirch finished with eight, sophomore forward Hailey Testolin added seven and sophomore forward Ava Dean put in five points. Junior forward Serenity Smith scored four, while sophomore guard Brynn Kirch and Bickelhaupt each added three points in the loss.