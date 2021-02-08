On Monday, Feb. 1, McFarland Fire and Rescue celebrated EMT/Firefighter Katie Marchant and Firefighter Blake Draper completing their probation.

"Their families were on hand to help place their badges. The night had been delayed due to precautions, but the families were still excited to have helped them through this journey. Both have been great additions to our department, and we are proud to have them part of our family too," McFarland Fire and Rescue wrote on Facebook.

