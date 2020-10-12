Accident hit and run
Terminal Drive, 11:33 p.m., Oct. 8
Check person
600 block of Linden Parkway, 7:57 p.m., Oct. 8
500 block of Lani Lane, 10:28 a.m., Oct. 8
400 block of Larson Beach Road, 6:59 p.m., Oct. 8
500 block of Black Walnut Drive, 9:43 p.m., Oct. 7
600 block of Crestwood Circle, 10:0 a.m., Oct 5
Damage to property
500 block of Church Street, 6:42 p.m., Oct. 6
400 block of Marsh Road, 9:51 a.m., Oct. 9
Domestic disturbance
400 block of Terminal Drive, 11:26 p.m., Oct. 11
500 block of Sauk Lane, 11:32 p.m., Oct. 9
Missing juvenile
400 block of Farwell Street, 7:35 a.m., Oct. 9
OWI arrest
Milwaukee Street, 5:44 p.m., Oct. 9
Suspicious vehicle
400 block of Terminal Drive, 11:56 p.m., Oct. 10
200 block of Hidden Farm Road, 10:53 p.m., Oct. 10
500 block of Main Street, 8:29 p.m., Oct. 10
Theft
600 block of Johnson Street, 3:37 p.m., Oct. 6
500 block of Holscher Road, 11:27 a.m., Oct 5
