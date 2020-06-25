To the editor,
I wholeheartedly endorse Melissa Sargent in her run for Wisconsin State Senate. As an advocate for homeless individuals in our communities, I truly value her continued work on legislation that treats homeless individuals, families, and unaccompanied youths with the dignity and respect that they deserve. Throughout her entire career, Melissa has worked as an advocate for homeless youths and to address homelessness issues in the Legislature. It is not always a popular stance to uphold and maintain, but Melissa’s unwavering support and work for these communities assures me that she is a leader of principle and will continue to fight for what is right in the face of controversy. Housing security is an extremely prevalent issue, especially here in Dane County, and it is imperative that we have an effective leader who truly understands the weight of this problem.
When she served on the Dane County Board, Melissa was chair of the Health and Human Services Committee where she listened to these populations, valuing their opinions and experiences. I worked with her during that time to advocate for Dane County to provide shelter for unaccompanied youths and we now have eight beds for youths up to the age of 18.
The current Legislature still has not done enough to work for homeless individuals in Wisconsin, and in a state that prides itself on continuing to move “forward,” I find this especially frustrating. I know that Melissa will keep up the work of holding the Legislature accountable for providing assistance to the thousands of homeless people in this state. Melissa understands the vulnerability of homeless individuals and has never been afraid to fight for the justice and fundamental needs that they deserve. I am supporting Melissa Sargent for senate in the 16th District because she values everyone in our community, and she understands the issues that are important to us. Supporting unaccompanied youths and individuals facing homelessness in this state have a long way to go, but I know that Melissa understands and will always be the strong voice these populations need.
Bonnie Augusta
Stoughton
Former LGBTQ resource teacher for Madison Metropolitan School District
