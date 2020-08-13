A 30-year-old Madison man escaped from the Ferris Center on Rimrock Road early Thursday, Aug. 13, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
Rickey C. Fedrick escaped at about 8:15 a.m. He is serving two consecutive sentences for battery.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
The Ferris Center is a minimum security building and houses inmates sentenced to the Dane County Jail with Huber privileges.
