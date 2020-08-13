Rickey C. Fedrick

A 30-year-old Madison man escaped from the Ferris Center on Rimrock Road early Thursday, Aug. 13, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Rickey C. Fedrick escaped at about 8:15 a.m. He is serving two consecutive sentences for battery.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The Ferris Center is a minimum security building and houses inmates sentenced to the Dane County Jail with Huber privileges.

