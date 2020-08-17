The COVID-19 pandemic has left people with more time on their hands, and fishing has been one of those recreational activities that has increased in popularity.
In turn, this has led to an increased demand for bait needed to have a more successful fishing experience.
Joe Sundell of Highway 51 Bait and Liquor in McFarland said business has been at its highest since the store first opened in Nov. 2018.
“Our sales have probably gone up about 100% since mid-March when the Safer at Home order began,” he said. “When that happened, our sales just skyrocketed.”
Sundell said people are normally purchasing the most commonly used bait such as night crawlers and red worms. The store charges $2.99 for a case of 12 night crawlers while 30 red worms may be bought for $3.49.
“There is a great demand for every kind of bait right now,” Sundell said. “We are trying to keep as many night crawlers and red worms as possible.”
The business has the added advantage of being close to Babcock Park, just a few blocks to the south.
“I’m mostly here on the weekends, and 90% of my customers before 3 are about to go out on the water on a boat,” he said. “They are coming in to buy all kinds of fishing stuff.”
While the store has an abundant stock of beer and hard liquor, Sundell said about half his customers come in just to buy bait and the other half buy alcohol. However, he guesses some people who fish also like to do while having some type of libation.
“Some want to have a little more of a relaxed time by bringing a few beers with them,” he said.
Dean Schroeder, owner of the Monona Ice Cream and Bait Shop, said he had a good number of customers when he opened the seasonal business in May. Yet, things are tapered off despite the store’s adjacency to Lake Monona.
“It’s not as much as when I first opened up when everybody was buying what they could get their hands on because they needed something to do,” Schroeder said.
Like Sundell, Schroeder said most people are purchasing night crawlers and red worms for their fishing, but he also has other bait in stock such as wax worms, leaf worms and spikes, otherwise known as maggots.
Both stores have stopped selling minnows, because they weren’t making a profit.
