McFarland baseball sweeps Clinton, defeats Whitewater

Braylan Roder struck out eight batters over five innings of two-hit ball, helping McFarland to a 10-0 home win over Whitewater in a Rock Valley baseball game on Monday, April 25.
Roder, who walked one, needed just 66 pitches to work all five innings and pick up the victory. At the dish, Roder was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, scoring twice. Kyle Kussow also tallied two hits while lead-off hitter Connor Punzel drove in a pair.
McFarland is 8-1 on the year and 8-1 in conference. The Spartans remain in first place in the Rock Valley Conference.
McFARLAND 10, WHITEWATER 0 (5)
Whitewater 000 00 — 0 2 4
McFarland 303 4x — 10 6 1
Leading hitters—W: Marcus DePorter (2B), M: Braylon Roder 2x3 (2B), Kyle Kussow 2x2.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—W: Marcos Sagrero (L, 3-4-7-2-1-6), Blake Zajdel (1-2-3-3-1-1); M: Braylon Roder (W, 5-2-0-0-8-1).
Nate Gilbert of the Watertown Daily Times contributed to this story.
McFarland 12, Clinton 5
The Spartans scored 11 runs in the final two innings to win 12-5 against Clinton on Thursday, April 21.
Braylan Roder, Gabe Lee, Kyle Kussow and Connor Punzel each recorded two RBIs, scoring seven runs. In the top of the seventh, Kussow hit a two-run single and Roder hit an RBI single.
Jack Schraml earned the win for McFarland, striking out three and allowing three hits.
McFarland 12, Clinton 5
McFarland 0 0 1 0 0 5 6 — 12 11 2
Clinton 0 0 3 0 2 0 0 — 5 9 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Gillen (3-3-3-3-4-3), Schraml (W; 2.1-3-2-1-3-1) Roe (1.2-3-0-0-3-1); C: Hesebeck (5.1-5-2-2-4-4), Wessling (0.2-3-4-3-0-1), Gill (0-0-2-2-0-0), Donagan (L; 1-3-4-4-2-2).
Leading hitters — M: Schaaf 2B, Roder 3x4, Kussow 3x5; C: Wessling 3B, Gill 3x4 (2B), Bingham 3x4 (2B).
McFarland 8, Clinton 3
Holding Clinton to just two hits, the McFarland baseball team won 8-3 over the Cougars on Tuesday, April 19.
In the bottom of the second inning, the Spartans took a 4-0 lead as Ryan Vogel and Jack Schraml both scored on wild pitches, Connor Punzel drove in Luke Schaaf on a single and Keats Dyslin scored on a balk by the Clinton pitcher.
With the lead cut to 4-3, the McFarland offense put the game out of reach with another four-run inning. Raymond Behnke scored on a wild pitch, Schraml scored on a dropped third strike, Dyslin hit a single that scored Austin Miller, and Punzel hit a single that scored Dyslin.
Luke Schaaf earned the win, striking out nine in 4 ⅔ innings. Punzel led the Spartans with two RBIs.
McFarland 8, Clinton 3
Clinton 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 — 3 2 3
McFarland 0 4 0 0 4 0 X — 8 11 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Schaaf (W; 4.2-0-3-3-9-2), Schaefer (2.1-2-0-0-0-0); C: Marchillo (L; 4.1-8-8-1-6-3), Donagan (1.2-3-0-0-1-1).
Leading hitters — M: Punzel 3x4, Lee 2x4 (2B); C: Marchillo 1x3, Donagan 1x1.