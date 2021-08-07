Summer road construction is continuing in McFarland, with the pulverization and overlay of Renee Court.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 9, asphalt along Renee Court from Exchange Street to Lewis Lane will be pulverized and blended into a new paving mix.
Town and Country Engineering, Inc. is the engineering firm on the project. Tim Stieve, a project engineer with Town and Country, said Renee Court is in pressing need of reconstruction.
“The pavement on that road is in really poor condition,” Stieve said. “On a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the best pavement conditions, Renee Court is rated a three.”
The construction is anticipated to last for two weeks, village staff said, and residents can expect full access to their driveways throughout construction.
Although no driveway closures are expected, a public announcement on the village’s website said that residents will be notified in advance to move their vehicles, if driveway access is taken away.
Village staff also noted that “there may be excavation and disturbance approximately five feet beyond the existing edge of the roadway.” Residents with invisible fencing, irrigation systems or landscaping in that area are encouraged to relocate those items to avoid damage.
Property owners on Renee Court are expected to aid in the success of grass restoration, by watering and mowing when grass grows above two and a half to three inches, the village website confirms, though the contractor is responsible for the restoration of any disturbances caused beyond the roadway, including grass restoration.
Residents are encouraged to contact Town and Country Engineering with any concerns or questions at (608)-273-3350.