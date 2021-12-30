Offers go here

Dec. 30 Upcoming Calendar

  • 1 min to read

Cottage Grove

Thursday, Jan. 13: Paint and Sip

The Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation department will hold a Paint and Sip event at Doundrins Distilling, 300 Progress Drive, on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. Enjoy a drink and paint with Art-vark Studios. More information: https://www.vi.cottagegrove.wi.gov/151/Parks-Recreation-Forestry

McFarland

Friday, Dec. 31: Virtual New Year’s Reading Eve

Celebrate New Year’s Eve safely at home this year with a virtual New Year’s Reading Eve party hosted by the E.D. Locke Public Library. The library will be providing music by Wendy and DB, recipes for party snacks and drinks, trivia games and craft tutorials to fill your evening with fun. Watch live on Thursday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. To view, watch on the McFarland Cable Channel (Spectrum channel 982 or TDS channel 1009), or visit McFarlandCableChannel.com or YouTube.com/McFarlandCable.

Tuesday, Jan. 4: Tip Tuesday

Learn about the online resources you can access with your library card at the E.D. Locke Public Library, 5920 Milwaukee Street, on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13: Battle Cap Project

The E.D. Locke Public Library will hold a presentation from Kurt Stapleton, founder of the Battle Cap Project, on how crocheting hats for people undergoing cancer treatment can be helpful. The presentation will be Thursday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m., 5920 Milwaukee Street.

Monona

Jan. 8-Feb. 26: Winter activities

Monona Parks and Recreation will hold weekly activities with a special theme for children and families every Saturday in January and February from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road. Cost is $15 for children 3-5 and $15 to $20 for children 6-10. Call 608-222-4167 to register.

To submit events for consideration in the Upcoming section, contact Madeline Westberg at mwestberg@hngnews.com or 608-839-7352.

