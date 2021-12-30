Dec. 30 Upcoming Calendar

Celebrate New Year’s Eve safely at home this year with a virtual New Year’s Reading Eve party hosted by the E.D. Locke Public Library. The library will be providing music by Wendy and DB, recipes for party snacks and drinks, trivia games and craft tutorials to fill your evening with fun. Watch live on Thursday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. To view, watch on the McFarland Cable Channel (Spectrum channel 982 or TDS channel 1009), or visit McFarlandCableChannel.com or YouTube.com/McFarlandCable.
Tuesday, Jan. 4: Tip Tuesday
Learn about the online resources you can access with your library card at the E.D. Locke Public Library, 5920 Milwaukee Street, on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13: Battle Cap Project
The E.D. Locke Public Library will hold a presentation from Kurt Stapleton, founder of the Battle Cap Project, on how crocheting hats for people undergoing cancer treatment can be helpful. The presentation will be Thursday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m., 5920 Milwaukee Street.
Monona
Jan. 8-Feb. 26: Winter activities
Monona Parks and Recreation will hold weekly activities with a special theme for children and families every Saturday in January and February from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road. Cost is $15 for children 3-5 and $15 to $20 for children 6-10. Call 608-222-4167 to register.
