Aug. 11 Upcoming Events Calendar

Cottage Grove
Thursday, Aug. 11: Farmers Market
Drumlin Reserve will host a bi-weekly outdoor farmers market at 139 E. Reynolds Street. The market will run every other Thursday from June 2 to Oct. 6, from 3:30-6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 11: Music in the Grove
The Music in the Grove concert series, hosted by the Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department, continues on Thursday, Aug. 11 at Bakken Park, 4064 Vilas Road from 6-7:30 p.m.. Rusty Hearts will perform.
Friday, Aug. 12: Tim Daniels Band
Country band Tim Daniels Band will perform at Oakstone, 304 Commerce Parkway, on Friday, Aug. 12 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 13: Scott Kirkhart
Scott Kirkhart, an acoustic solo musician, will perform at 1855 Saloon and Grill, 218 S. Main Street, on Aug. 13 from 3-6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 17: Night Markets
Doundrins Distilling is hosting a night market on the third Wednesday of each month, from May to October, from 5-9 p.m., at 300 Progress Drive.
Saturday, Aug. 20: Kuub tournament
The Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department will host a Kuub tournament at Northlawn Park, 900 N. Parkview Street, on Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kuub is a Swedish lawn game described as a combo of bowling and horse shoes.
Sunday, Aug. 21: Plant sale
Doundrins Distilling is holding its monthly budget-friendly plant sale on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 300 Progress Drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors will sell dozens of varieties of houseplants, cuttings and accessories.
Monona
Thursday, Aug. 11: Biergarten at the Beach
There will be beer, live music and community at San Damiano, 4123 Monona Drive, on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 5-8 p.m. at the Biergartens at the Beach, hosted by the Monona Parks and Recreation department. There will be food, beer and house tours of the property, live music by Sunspot beginning at 6 p.m. and a presentation from Mayor Mary O’Connor at 6:40 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 12: Friday Fun Days
The Monona Community Pool will hold a Friday Fun Day activity day from 12:30-3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, at the pool at 1013 Nichols Road. DJ Nick Nice will perform.
Sunday, Aug. 14: The Yard Dogs
The Yard Dogs, an area band that plays covers from a range of decades, will play on Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. at the East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive.
Wednesday, Aug. 17: MG Boys Soccer Alumni Match
The annual Monona Grove High School boys soccer alumni game will be Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. at Monona Grove High School, 4400 Monona Drive.
Thursday, Aug. 18: Sounds of Summer
The Sounds of Summer Concert Series will continue on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Grand Crossing Park, 6320 Inland Way. Concessions by Below Deck Concession Stand and Buck & Honey’s. Alyssia Dominguez will perform.
McFarland Thursday, Aug. 11: Farmers Market
The weekly McFarland Farmers Market will be held on Thursday nights at the Pick N Save parking lot, 5709 U.S. Highway 51, from 2-6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 11: McFarland Community Band
The McFarland Community Band will perform an outdoor concert at Arnold Larson Park on Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m., 5250. The program will include polka music, selections from John Williams and Les Miserables, the National Emblem March and others. Bring a chair and blanket.
Saturday, Aug. 13: Bands by the Boardwalk
The McFarland Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new summer concert series every Saturday from June 11 to Sept. 17, with live music, food and drinks. The next concert will be Aug. 13 from 12-6 p.m. at McDaniel Park, 4806 McDaniel Lane.
Tuesday, Aug. 16: Yoga on the Lake
There will be a yoga class held outdoors at McDaniel Park on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at 4806 McDaniel Lane.
Wednesday, Aug. 17: Food Cart Frenzy
The McFarland Lions Club is holding a monthly Food Cart Frenzy on the third Wednesday of the month, where area food carts visit Arnold Larson Park, 6002 Exchange Street. Participants can enjoy dinner on Aug. 17 from 5-7 p.m. and share community.
Wednesday, Aug. 17: Adult Craft Club
The adult craft club in McFarland will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the E.D. Locke Public Library, 5920 Milwaukee Street. Registration required.
