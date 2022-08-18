Aug. 18 Upcoming Events Calendar

Cottage Grove
Saturday, Aug. 20: Kuub tournament
The Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department will host a Kuub tournament at Northlawn Park, 900 N. Parkview Street, on Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kuub is a Swedish lawn game described as a combo of bowling and horse shoes.
Sunday, Aug. 21: Plant sale
Doundrins Distilling is holding its monthly budget-friendly plant sale on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 300 Progress Drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors will sell dozens of varieties of houseplants, cuttings and accessories.
Wednesday, Aug. 24: Cottage Grove Memory Café
A monthly neighborhood Memory Café will take place at Hope Lutheran Church, 3702 County Hwy AB, on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. For individuals with memory loss, mild cognitive impairment, or early Alzheimer’s accompanied by a loved one, the café is a comfortable, neighborhood gathering where people can connect, socialize, and build new support networks. Cafés feature a variety of activities including music, crafts, refreshments and more. The cafes are held every fourth Wednesday of the month. For information call: 1 (608) 839-4426 or 1 (608)839-4838.
Thursday, Aug. 25: Farmers Market
Drumlin Reserve will host a bi-weekly outdoor farmers market at 139 E. Reynolds Street. The market will run every other Thursday from June 2 to Oct. 6, from 3:30-6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 25: Music in the Grove
The Music in the Grove concert series, hosted by the Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department, continues on Thursday, Aug. 25 at Bakken Park, 4064 Vilas Road at from 6-7:30 p.m.. Wandy Watson and the JBT will perform.
Monona
Thursday, Aug. 18: Sounds of Summer
The Sounds of Summer Concert Series will continue on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Grand Crossing Park, 6320 Inland Way. Concessions by Below Deck Concession Stand and Buck & Honey’s. Alyssia Dominguez will perform.
Saturday, Aug. 20: Food cart cinema
The Monona parks and recreation department will hold an outdoor movie night with dinner from area food carts and a movie projected on an inflatable movie screen on Aug. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at Winnequah Park.
Sunday, Aug. 21: Farmers Market
The weekly Monona Farmers Market will be Sunday, Aug. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Ahuska Park on Broadway.
Thursday, Aug. 25: Biergarten at the Beach
There will be beer, live music and community at Schluter Park on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Biergartens at the Beach, hosted by the Monona Parks and Recreation department. Travis Agnew will perform at 4511 Winnequah Road.
Saturday, Aug. 27: Running of the Bulls Race
The first-annual Running of the Bulls Race will be Saturday, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. at Schluter Park. The race is in honor of Founders Day, hosted by the Monona East Side Business Alliance, Madison Pediatric Dental and Orthodontics, and Ho-Chunk Madison.
McFarland
Thursday, Aug. 18: Farmers Market
The weekly McFarland Farmers Market will be held on Thursday nights at the Pick N Save parking lot, 5709 U.S. Highway 51, from 2-6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20: Bands by the Boardwalk
The McFarland Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new summer concert series every Saturday from June 11 to Sept. 17, with live music, food and drinks. The next concert will be Aug. 20 from 12-6 p.m. at McDaniel Park, 4806 McDaniel Lane.
Sunday, Aug. 21: Larson House Picnic
The annual Larson House Picnic, hosted by the McFarland Historical Society, will be Aug. 21 from 12-3 p.m. at the Larson House on Exchange Street. Enjoy lots of good food, lawn games, old time music and the “ghosts” of John and Julia Larson. A full menu of potato salad, baked beans, chips, your choice of a hot dog or ham, turkey or cheese sandwich, lemonade and ice cream for dessert will be served. Lawn games, scavenger hunts and chalk drawing will keep the children busy.
Thursday, Aug. 25: Historic McFarland Walking Tour
Local historian Ron Larson will lead historical walking tours about two topics around the village throughout the summer. The last tour of the summer will be Thursday Aug. 25. Tours kick off at 6:30 p.m. from in front of the E.D. Locke Public Library, 5920 Milwaukee Street. Larson will offer two types of tours – one sharing McFarland’s 170-year railroad history, and one sharing the history of important figures in McFarland by examining their history in local cemeteries.
Thursday, Aug. 25: Farmers Market
The weekly McFarland Farmers Market will be held on Thursday nights at the Pick N Save parking lot, 5709 U.S. Highway 51, from 2-6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27: Bands by the Boardwalk
The McFarland Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new summer concert series every Saturday from June 11 to Sept. 17, with live music, food and drinks. The next concert will be Aug. 27 from 12-6 p.m. at McDaniel Park, 4806 McDaniel Lane.