Aug. 4 Upcoming Events Calendar

Cottage Grove
Thursday, Aug. 4: Music in the Grove
The Music in the Grove concert series, hosted by the Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department, continues on Thursday, Aug. 4 at Bakken Park, 4064 Vilas Road from 6-7:30 p.m.. Exit 6 will perform.
Friday, Aug. 5: Wrestling show
There will be a pro wrestling event on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. at 300 Progress Drive at Doundrins Distilling.
Friday, Aug. 5: Brat and corn feed
The Cottage Grove Area Historical Society will hold a brat and corn feed on Friday, Aug. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Cottage Grove Piggly Wiggly, 421 W. Cottage Grove Road. This is a fundraiser for the historical society.
Friday, Aug. 5: Grand opening
Dolphin Swim Academy, a new swimming facility in Cottage Grove, will hold a grand opening at 1500 Landmark Drive on Friday, Aug. 5 from 3:30-6 p.m. Event includes a tour of the new facility, treats, yard games and family activities.
Friday, Aug. 5: DJ performance
D. Lirious DJs will perform at BB Jacks in Cottage Grove, 1609 Landmark Drive, on Aug. 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Aug. 4-6: 31st Cottage Grove Citywide Garage Sales
The 31st annual city wide garage sales, hosted by the Cottage Grove Lions Club, will be Thursday, Aug. 4, Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6. Free Maps can be found at the at Piggly Wiggly, Ace Hardware, Cenex, Forward Pharmacy, Monona Bank, Bank of Sun Prairie and Wis Bank & Trust.
Saturday, Aug. 6: Rugby tournament
There will be a 10s rugby tournament at the Wisconsin Rugby Sports Complex at Bakken Park on Saturday, Aug. 6 starting at 8 a.m., hosted by Madison United Rugby.
Saturday, Aug. 6: Community appreciation breakfast
Monona Bank will host a community appreciation pancake breakfast and shred event at 341 W. Cottage Grove Road from 9-11 a.m. Event includes all you can eat pancakes and access to shred truck for secure document disposal.
Thursday, Aug. 11: Farmers Market
Drumlin Reserve will host a bi-weekly outdoor farmers market at 139 E. Reynolds Street. The market will run every other Thursday from June 2 to Oct. 6, from 3:30-6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 11: Music in the Grove
The Music in the Grove concert series, hosted by the Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department, continues on Thursday, Aug. 11 at Bakken Park, 4064 Vilas Road from 6-7:30 p.m.. Rusty Hearts will perform.
Friday, Aug. 12: Tim Daniels Band
Country band Tim Daniels Band will perform at Oakstone, 304 Commerce Parkway, on Friday, Aug. 12 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Monona
Thursday, Aug. 4: Sounds of Summer
The Sounds of Summer Concert Series will continue on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at Grand Crossing Park, 6320 Inland Way. Concessions by Below Deck Concession Stand and Buck & Honey’s. Little Earthquakes & Laddyslipper will perform.
Thursday, Aug. 4: Back Porch Concert
The Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society will hold its annual Back Porch Concerts this summer, the longest-running concert series in the Madison area. The last concert will be Aug. 4 (Moldy Jam). Concerts start at 7 p.m. at 4718 Monona Drive.
Sunday, Aug. 7: Farmers Market
The weekly Monona Farmers Market will be held on Aug. 7 from 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. at Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway, with local vendors of produce, bakery, preserves and other goods for sale.
Sunday, Aug. 7: Rooftop Drag Show Brunch
The Breakwater, 6308 Metropolitan Lane, will host a Drag Show Brunch on Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with performances by Biana Lynn Breeze and other performers.
Tuesday, Aug. 9: Summer concert
Lo Marie, a Monona multi-genre musician, will perform a free summer concert on Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Winnequah Park. This is part of a summer concert series that fundraises for the Monona Senior Center. Five area food carts, Monona’s traveling biergarten and WVMO’s ice cream bike will also be present.
Tuesday, Aug. 9: National Night Out
Monona Police, Monona Fire/EMS and Monona Parks and Recreation will hold National Night Out Against Crime on Aug. 9 from 4-8 p.m. at Winnequah Park. The event will connect residents to Monona first responders, and includes a school supply drive for area students. There will also be free food, games, giveaways and other activities.
Thursday, Aug. 11: Biergarten at the Beach
There will be beer, live music and community at San Damiano, 4123 Monona Drive, on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 5-8 p.m. at the Biergartens at the Beach, hosted by the Monona Parks and Recreation department. There will be food, beer and house tours of the property, live music by Sunspot beginning at 6 p.m. and a presentation from Mayor Mary O’Connor at 6:40 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 12: Friday Fun Days
The Monona Community Pool will hold a Friday Fun Day activity day from 12:30-3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, at the pool at 1013 Nichols Road. DJ Nick Nice will perform.
McFarland
Thursday, Aug. 4: Farmers Market
The weekly McFarland Farmers Market will be held on Thursday nights at the Pick N Save parking lot, 5709 U.S. Highway 51, from 2-6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6: Bands by the Boardwalk
The McFarland Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new summer concert series every Saturday from June 11 to Sept. 17, with live music, food and drinks. The next concert will be Aug. 6 from 12-6 p.m. at McDaniel Park, 4806 McDaniel Lane.
Sunday, Aug. 7: Bill Garvey Memorial Golf Outing
The 9th annual Bill Garvey Memorial Golf Outing will be Aug. 7 at The Oaks golf course in Cottage Grove, 4740 Pierceville Road. This is a fundraiser to benefit the McFarland Education Fund and McFarland Athletics.
Tuesday, Aug. 9: Historic McFarland Walking Tour
Local historian Ron Larson will lead historical walking tours about two topics around the village throughout the summer. The tours will be Tuesday Aug. 9 and Thursday Aug. 25. Tours kick off at 6:30 p.m. from in front of the E.D. Locke Public Library, 5920 Milwaukee Street. Larson will offer two types of tours – one sharing McFarland’s 170-year railroad history, and one sharing the history of important figures in McFarland by examining their history in local cemeteries.
Wednesday, Aug. 10: Outdoor movie night
The E.D. Locke Public Library will hold an outdoor movie night at Lewis Park, 5229 Lewis Lane, on Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Hosted by the library and the McFarland RADAR Coalition, families can eat popcorn and watch “Encanto!.”
Thursday, Aug. 11: Farmers Market
The weekly McFarland Farmers Market will be held on Thursday nights at the Pick N Save parking lot, 5709 U.S. Highway 51, from 2-6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 13: Bands by the Boardwalk
The McFarland Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new summer concert series every Saturday from June 11 to Sept. 17, with live music, food and drinks. The next concert will be Aug. 13 from 12-6 p.m. at McDaniel Park, 4806 McDaniel Lane.