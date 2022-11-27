The 2021 Division 3 state champion McFarland girls soccer team has five former players playing college soccer.

Avery Weaver

Senior Avery Weaver, middle, signed her letter of intent to play for Western Illinois University. 

That number will jump to six once senior Avery Weaver graduates high school. The senior goalkeeper signed her letter of intent to play at Western Illinois University, a Division 1 program located in Macomb. The Leathernecks went 4-10-3 in 2022.

