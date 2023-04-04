This story was updated to correct an error stating there were only two seats available for election.
Hilary Brandt and Stephanie Brassington, two incumbent McFarland trustees, will both retain their seats on the village board, and Luke Fessler will join the board as a newcomer.
In a single race among the four candidates, wherein the top three vote-getters won village board seats, Brassington earned the most support with 29.8% of the vote (2,140 votes), and Brandt was close behind with 29.4% (2,111). Fessler earned 24.9% of the vote (1,786). Lowell Prill, another newcomer to the board, earned 15% (1,076).
Fessler takes the seat of trustee Carrie Nelson, who did not run again.
Village President Carolyn Clow, running unopposed, also won re-election.
Brandt earned her first full term on the board, after being appointed to fill a vacancy in August of 2022. A former educator and a member of the McFarland Equity Project, she said in a March candidate forum that her top priorities were sustainability for McFarland’s environment, its community members and its financial growth.
Brassington has served as a trustee in the village for eight years, and earns her fifth term on the board with Tuesday’s win. She chairs the village’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee and has been a proponent of accessible green spaces in the village for residents with special needs.
Fessler, a 20-year village resident with two children in McFarland schools, currently sits on the village’s parks committee. In a March candidate forum he stressed the need for continued, but careful, growth and improved communication with residents about village board business.