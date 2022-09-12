McFarland junior quarterback Braylan Roder threw two touchdown passes, while the Spartans’ defense pitched a shutout in a McFarland 35-0 win over Jefferson at Jefferson High School on Friday, September 9.
“Cooper has been an outstanding leader through injury this week at practice, helping Braylan out,” said Ackley. “Working with him, talking with him and giving him some insight of some things he’s learned over his years of being a starter.”
McFarland senior running back Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre scored on a 10-yard run with 4:15 left in the first quarter. In the second quarter, senior wide receiver Dadon Gillen caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Roder, putting the Spartans up 14-0.
McFarland scored another touchdown with 37 seconds left in the half when Dyer-Ysaguirre scored on a 13-yard run. Senior kicker Mason Folk added the extra point, giving McFarland a 21-0 lead going into the half.
Junior wide receiver Andrew Kelley caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Roder in the third quarter. Senior running back Travis Zadra scored on a six-yard touchdown run in the fourth as McFarland (1-4 overall, 1-1 conference) earned its first win of the season.
Roder finished 10 of 14 for 182 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
“Bray did a really good job of stepping in,” said Ackley. “He had very good composure, he was able to get the ball to the people we needed to get the ball to and I was very pleased with how he managed the game.”
Dyer-Ysaguirre was the team’s leading rusher with 15 carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Zadra rushed for 44 yards on 12 carries with the touchdown.
Gillen caught five passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. Senior wide receiver Deven Kulp caught three passes for 59 yards.
On defense, senior linebacker Paul Morris recorded three sacks and had six tackles. Senior linebacker Cade Rux recorded the other McFarland sack. Senior defensive back Owen Stelse led the Spartans with seven tackles.
McFarland faces Delavan-Darien (2-2, 2-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 16 at McFarland High School.