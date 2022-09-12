McFarland junior quarterback Braylan Roder threw two touchdown passes, while the Spartans’ defense pitched a shutout in a McFarland 35-0 win over Jefferson at Jefferson High School on Friday, September 9.

McFarland football heavy on senior experience for upcoming season; five Spartans on senior preseason award list

“I was very pleased defensively with our team,” said McFarland head coach Paul Ackley. “A shutout is something to be celebrated, something to be really proud of, so I was very happy with the boys.”

McFarland girls golf third at Glen Erin
McFarland girls tennis sweeps Whitewater
Teagan Mallegni named to Divison 2 all-state, named RVC player of the year and Adrienne Kirch, Ava Dean, Chloe Goecks and Elise Freeman make all conference

Tags