“I don’t care what team you are or who you are, it’s never easy to get a shut out,” said McFarland head coach Paul Ackley. “To get two in a row was just great execution by our defense, and great planning by our defensive coaching staff.”
McFarland wasted little time in grabbing an early lead with four touchdowns scored in the first quarter. Senior running back Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre scored on a 8-yard and 6-yard touchdown runs to give the Spartans a 14-0 lead.
Junior quarterback Braylan Roder also threw a 29-yard touchdown pass and a 32-yard pass to junior wide receiver Andrew Kelley in the first quarter. Roder threw his third touchdown pass on a 64-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Dadon Gillen in the second quarter.
“Braylan was limiting his mistakes that he made in Jefferson the week before and didn’t make this time,” said Ackley. “That’s what we need to see as a coaching staff, that’s what he needs to see as an athlete and he’s managing the game extremely well.”
The Spartans also scored two more rushing touchdowns in the second quarter. Dyer-Ysaguirre scored his third touchdown of the game on a 1-yard rush, while senior running back Travis Zadra scored on a 7-yard run, giving McFarland a 48-0 lead at the half.
Junior running back Cade Korth scored on a 16-yard touchdown run in the fourth as McFarland ran away with the 55-0 win.
“It was just an all-around performance from all of the players on the team,” said Ackley. “I told the boys we executed extremely well offensively, defensively and special teams as well.”
Dyer-Ysaguirre recorded 11 carries for 123 yards and scored three touchdowns. Korth had eight carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Roder went 10-of-13 for three touchdowns on 206 passing yards. Gillen was the team’s leading receiver with four catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.
McFarland (2-3, 2-1) travels to Edgerton High School to face the Crimson Tide (2-3, 2-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 23 to face the Crimson Tide.