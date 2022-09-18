The McFarland football team is starting to find its rhythm.

After a 35-0 win over Jefferson last week, the Spartans earned another shutout win with a 55-0 win over Delavan-Darien (2-3 overall, 2-1 conference) at McFarland High School on Friday, September 16.

