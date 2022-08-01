After 13 seasons on the sidelines, Brett Ogorzalek has stepped down as McFarland boys soccer coach.
“I’ve got a one-year-old and a three-year-old at home, so there were a lot of times where I wasn’t at home when I was coaching,” said Ogorzalek. “I love coaching obviously, but I have to be there for my family right now.”
Ogorzalek has spent his entire coaching career with McFarland, spending four years as an assistant before being hired as head coach for the 2013 season.
“Brett was my first hire as a head coach when I became an athletic director,” said McFarland athletic director Paul Ackley. “He’s built a strong soccer program on the field, but he’s also done a good job of connecting with his athletes.”
In his first season as head coach, the Spartans went on a 16-game winning streak to qualify for the Division 3 State Tournament for the first time in program history.
“Mount Horeb was the immovable object up to those years, and we had a big upset to beat them in the sectional finals to go to the state tournament,” said Ogorzalek.
McFarland won seven straight regional titles and qualified for the state tournament in the last four seasons. The Spartans won their first state championship with a 6-1 victory over Notre Dame in the 2021 alternate-fall season.
Ogorzalek went 137-52-14 in nine seasons as head coach. The Spartans won a state championship, were state runner-up twice, won five sectional titles and claimed eight regional titles. McFarland has also won the Rock Valley Conference seven years in a row.
“The reason you go into coaching is to share your passion for the sport with the younger generation and try to be a good role model and teacher,” said Ogorzalek. “It’s a lot of fun to see the kids be good leaders and role models on and off the field.”
While Ogorzalek will step down as head coach, his assistants, Jonathan Gillette and Sam Shackett will remain on the coaching staff. Aaron Ziegler, Ogorzalek’s former assistant, will take over as head coach.
“We all had the same mindset and philosophy on soccer, coaching and life,” said Ogorzalek. “They are amazing guys, amazing coaches and they are going to do really well.”