Brett Ogorzalek
Brett Ogorzalek celebrates with the sectional plaque after McFarland qualified for the 2021 state tournament after defeating Evansville on Saturday, October 30. 

After 13 seasons on the sidelines, Brett Ogorzalek has stepped down as McFarland boys soccer coach.

“I’ve got a one-year-old and a three-year-old at home, so there were a lot of times where I wasn’t at home when I was coaching,” said Ogorzalek. “I love coaching obviously, but I have to be there for my family right now.”

