hot Bubba Blair named to all-state team for boys soccer By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Nov 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McFarland senior Bubba Blair was named as an honorable mention on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches All-State team. Bubba Blair scores twice; McFarland boys soccer advances in playoffs with win over PlattevilleThis is the second season that Blair was named to the all-state team, taking honorable mention as a junior. Zach Nichols, Matt Schutt and Bubba Blair represent McFarland boys soccer on All-State TeamBlair scored four goals and recorded two assists this season, taking first team all-conference. McFarland boys soccer: Bubba Blair, Niko Dabetic and Rowan Wagner named to Rock Valley All-Conference first team; other Spartans recognized Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Boys Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Teagan Mallegni reaches 1,000 points scored in a McFarland girls basketball win over Whitewater Paul Morris named by Rock Valley All-Conference as "Defensive Player of the Year"; McFarland football sees 16 players named to all-conference team McFarland girls basketball heavy on experience and positive energy to start the season McFarland boys soccer: Bubba Blair, Niko Dabetic and Rowan Wagner named to Rock Valley All-Conference first team; other Spartans recognized McFarland boys basketball returns five all-conference players, ready to battle for Rock Valley Conference crown Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin