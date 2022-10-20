hot Bubba Blair scores twice; McFarland boys soccer advances in playoffs with win over Platteville By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Oct 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Junior Niko Dabetic dribbles the ball across the field in McFarland's 8-0 win over Platteville on Thursday, October 20. Calahan Steed The Spartans rolled past Platteville/Lancaster with an 8-0 victory in the Division 3 boys soccer regional semifinals on Thursday, October 20 at McFarland High School. McFarland boys soccer looks to fill holes left by graduation for upcoming season Buy Now Junior Cole Larsen dribbles the ball upfield in McFarland's 8-0 win over Platteville on Thursday, October 20. Calahan Steed Junior Tyler Weaver scored in the 34th minute off an assist from junior Cole Willems. Junior Landen Mrowiec then scored the second goal in the 35th minute off an assist from junior Cole Larsen. Brett Ogorzalek steps down as McFarland boys soccer coach after nine seasons Buy Now Senior midfielder Bubba Blair heads up field with the ball in an 8-0 win on Thursday, October 20. Calahan Steed In the second half, senior Bubba Blair scored off an assist from senior Rowan Wagner in the 47th minute. Wagner then scored off an assist from Larsen in the 48th minute. Buy Now Senior Rowan Wagner hits a cross in McFarland's 8-0 win over Platteville/Lancaster on Thursday, October 20. Calahan Steed Willems scored off an assist from junior Niko Dabetic in the 53rd minute, while Blair scored his second goal in the 55th minute off an assist from sophomore Tyler Sampson. Grace Breuchel scores twice in all-star game; named one of three MVP's; TJ DiPrizio coaches as assistantSenior Dalton Trudell scored in the 67th minute off an assist from junior Victor McCullough, and junior Brody Pagels scored in the 73rd minute, to give McFarland the 8-0 victory. McFarland High School seniors awarded scholarships at awards night Buy Now Sophomore Tyler Sampson dribbles the ball upfield in a McFarland 8-0 win. Calahan Steed McFarland (8-6-4) will face Edgerton (12-1-4) at 4 p.m. in the regional final on Saturday, October 22 at McFarland High School. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Boys Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Skatepark redesign moves ahead in McFarland after board vote Playoff preview: McFarland football looking to keep momentum going into playoffs McFarland cross country: Spencer Alf breaks conference record, winning boys conference race McFarland football rolls into playoffs with senior night win against Evansville McFarland volleyball wins Rock Valley Conference tournament to claim conference title Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin