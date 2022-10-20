Niko Dabetic
Junior Niko Dabetic dribbles the ball across the field in McFarland's 8-0 win over Platteville on Thursday, October 20. 

The Spartans rolled past Platteville/Lancaster with an 8-0 victory in the Division 3 boys soccer regional semifinals on Thursday, October 20 at McFarland High School.

Cole Larsen
Junior Cole Larsen dribbles the ball upfield in McFarland's 8-0 win over Platteville on Thursday, October 20. 

Junior Tyler Weaver scored in the 34th minute off an assist from junior Cole Willems. Junior Landen Mrowiec then scored the second goal in the 35th minute off an assist from junior Cole Larsen.

Bubba Blair
Senior midfielder Bubba Blair heads up field with the ball in an 8-0 win on Thursday, October 20. 
Rowan Wagner
Senior Rowan Wagner hits a cross in McFarland's 8-0 win over Platteville/Lancaster on Thursday, October 20. 
Tyler Sampson
Sophomore Tyler Sampson dribbles the ball upfield in a McFarland 8-0 win. 

