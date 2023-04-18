Rick Hoefling 3
Hoefling photographs a flock of pelicans flying over Lake Waubesa from the McDaniel Park boardwalk, where he frequently takes sunset walks to capture local wildlife.

 By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com

Rick Hoefling probably thinks about the sunset more than anyone else in town.

Throughout the day, he watches the sky and checks the weather, predicting cloud patterns and imagining the criss-crossing contrails left by flights in and out of the Dane County airport. He knows precisely what time the sun will dip behind the horizon and when the deepest colors will seep up from the treeline, like fireworks in slow motion.

Rick Hoefling on the McDaniel Park boardwalk, where he captures local wildlife from herons and pelicans to deer and owls.
Photo by Rick Hoefling
