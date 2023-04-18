Rick Hoefling probably thinks about the sunset more than anyone else in town.
Throughout the day, he watches the sky and checks the weather, predicting cloud patterns and imagining the criss-crossing contrails left by flights in and out of the Dane County airport. He knows precisely what time the sun will dip behind the horizon and when the deepest colors will seep up from the treeline, like fireworks in slow motion.
When that time comes, more often than not, he is walking, two cameras slung around his neck, in wonder at the sky over Lake Waubesa and the birds that soar across it.
This near-nightly ritual has brought him closer to the place Hoefling calls home, he says, and allows him to showcase the natural beauty of McFarland to those who—like himself not too long ago—might not know where to find it.
“I’ve been here for 16 years, and I was walking around but I wasn’t seeing anything that was around me. Now that I’m taking pictures, I’ve been learning the behaviors of certain birds, I’m seeing them. They were always there, but I didn’t know how to look for them,” he says. “It’s helped me be more part of nature. It’s all around us.”
Since last fall, Hoefling, who lives in the village with his wife and daughter, has captured the local landscapes and wildlife. His best pictures, drenched in golden light, are a common sight on the McFarland Community page on Facebook. They are usually accompanied by comments thanking him for, as one put it, “taking us along’’ on his walks.
“I’m really happy that some people have enjoyed the pictures. Some people can’t be out here at six in the morning or nine at night. If I can bring some smiles, that makes me feel good,” he says.
Hoefling frequents Grand View Conservancy, where he has become familiar with a nesting pair of bald eagles, and the McFarland Dog Park, which he loves for its wooded scenery. But he is most loyal to the McDaniel Park boardwalk.
When he discovered the boardwalk, he says, he couldn’t believe it had been there for years without him experiencing it. It is, according to one Dane County web page, the “longest inland boardwalk bridge constructed solely for non-motorized transportation in North America.” Hoefling meets people from around the county, the state and even the nation on the path.
There, along that one-mile stretch at the edge of Lake Waubesa, Hoefling is in his element. He points out his favorite views of the lake and the trees with the most interesting silhouettes. He chats with passersby about the weather, his camera equipment or the pelicans that have stopped in on their yearly migration.
At moments, it is serene; at others, a high-octane event. Hoefling trains his telephoto lens on a wading blue heron, then spins on his heels and switches cameras to capture geese soaring just overhead. He laughs aloud at how much there is to see, and chats with the birds: “Are you an eagle? You’re an eagle!”
Even after the sun has disappeared and the most vibrant colors faded, he pleads with his cameras in the dim light to capture a deer along the railroad tracks and an owl perched atop a tree.
“It’s a freaking Walt Disney world, man,” he says. “It never stops.”
Hoefling is not a photographer by trade—not exactly, at least. He first learned the craft “the old fashioned way,” from his father, with film developed in a home darkroom. When he left home, a farm near Bayfield and the shores of Lake Superior, for UW-Platteville, he took pictures for the campus newspaper.
Now, he works for Full Compass Systems, an audio and visual equipment provider, a job that combines his loves for photography and for music. He plays guitar and saxophone, and was for some years a member of the Madison band Smokin’ With Superman. He is credited on the group’s 2000 album ‘Reality,’ produced at the local Smart Studios owned by Butch Vig, who has recorded with such groups as Smashing Pumpkins and Nirvana.
The habitual walks began as a way to both exercise more and take more pictures—last year he swapped his cellphone camera for two Canon DSLRs. Hoefling has stayed consistent throughout the changing of the seasons, even when temperatures dipped below zero.
“Every day is something different,” he says.
That variety, and his newfound consistency in seeking it, has gifted him with an appreciation for the outdoors that not even the Northern Wisconsin of his childhood had mustered.
“There’s ice caves up there, we have bears coming to our house, we have sunsets and sunrises,” he says. “But I don’t remember ever paying that much attention to them. I’ve kind of rediscovered nature. And myself.”
Hoefling seeks out sunrises and sunsets alike, but he admits a preference for the latter. He knows his ideal conditions: light cloud cover that creates texture in the shifting light. He can recount his favorite evenings, like the display in late December that showed him “patterns and faces and figures in the sky that I just couldn’t believe.”
His number one tip for those seeking out a beautiful view? Patience.
“A lot of people walk away when the sun sets,” he says. “You’ve got to stick around 10 to 15 minutes, because that’s when you get the most beautiful colors.”
For all the time he puts into capturing them, Hoefling doesn’t want anything in return for his photos. He posts them, publicly and gladly, for his friends and neighbors.
“I’ve had people say, ‘I’ll pay you for this,’” he says. “But stuff like this, it’s just for people to enjoy.”
Perhaps, someday, he will assemble a book of his photos and sell copies for charity, he says. But most of all he is grateful to share the beauty of McFarland—a gratitude he can express quite logically.
“Madison has been consistently named the top place to live in the US. McFarland is a beautiful place just a few miles away from there, and the United States is the best country in the world,” he says. “So, McFarland is the best village to live in. In the world.”