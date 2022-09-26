Junior Landon Mrowiec scored a hat trick in a McFarland 6-0 victory over Jefferson at McFarland High School on Monday, September 26.

Senior Cristiano Medina scored the first goal for McFarland in the ninth minute off an assist from senior Bubba Blair. Mrowiec scored twice in the first half, scoring unassisted in the 24th minute and scoring off an assist from Blair in the 32nd minute.

McFarland boys soccer wins first game of the year against Big Foot
Cole Willems scores in the second half as McFarland boys soccer ties Sugar River
McFarland boys basketball advances in playoffs with win over Reedsburg

Tags