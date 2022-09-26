Junior Landon Mrowiec scored a hat trick in a McFarland 6-0 victory over Jefferson at McFarland High School on Monday, September 26.
Senior Cristiano Medina scored the first goal for McFarland in the ninth minute off an assist from senior Bubba Blair. Mrowiec scored twice in the first half, scoring unassisted in the 24th minute and scoring off an assist from Blair in the 32nd minute.
In the second half, Blair scored on a penalty kick in the 59th minute. Mrowiec completed the hat trick in the 61st minute, scoring off an assist from junior Kaden Meinholdt.
The Spartans struggled to score goals in the beginning of the season.
McFarland was 0-5-3 after only scoring two goals in its first eight games.
After scoring six goals in their last two games, including a 3-2 win over East Troy on Thursday, September 22, the Spartans appear to have found their offense.
Junior Landon Mrowiec scored for McFarland in the third minute off an assist from junior Cole Willems. After East Troy scored a goal in the fourth minute to tie the game, freshman Griffin Martin scored off an assist from Willems to put McFarland back out in front.
Sophomore Tyler Sampson scored off an assist from senior Dalton Trudell in the 18th minute, giving McFarland a 3-1 lead.
In the second half, Justin Brehm scored his second goal for East Troy, but McFarland held on for the 3-2 victory.