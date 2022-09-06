A second-half goal from junior Cole Willems gave the Spartans a 1-1 tie against Sugar River, the seventh-ranked team in Division 3, on Tuesday, September 6 at Madison College.

Aiden Hatleberg scored for Sugar River (4-1-1) at the ninth minute. The Spartans (0-3-1) were held scoreless until Willems scored in the 64th minute. McFarland goalkeeper Mason Witt recorded 10 saves. 

