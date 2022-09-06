hot Cole Willems scores in the second half as McFarland boys soccer ties Sugar River By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 6, 2022 Sep 6, 2022 Updated 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A second-half goal from junior Cole Willems gave the Spartans a 1-1 tie against Sugar River, the seventh-ranked team in Division 3, on Tuesday, September 6 at Madison College. McFarland boys soccer looks to fill holes left by graduation for upcoming season Service and softball: How the tradition of the colors being presented by the Cambridge/Deerfield VFW startedAiden Hatleberg scored for Sugar River (4-1-1) at the ninth minute. The Spartans (0-3-1) were held scoreless until Willems scored in the 64th minute. McFarland goalkeeper Mason Witt recorded 10 saves. McFarland is ranked ninth in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll. McFarland football hurt by rushing attack and injuries in loss to Monroe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Boys Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland, Monona Grove School Districts join county superintendents in open letter McFarland football hurt by rushing attack and injuries in loss to Monroe Katie Rounds named a captain of the Bentley volleyball team; Hannah Rounds named to roster McFarland boys soccer falls to Verona Area McFarland girls swim fourth at Badger-West relays Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator Hometown News Superstar Bulletin