Birds of a feather flocked together last Saturday at Lewis Park for the 11th McFarland Bird Festival.

Around 150 ornithophiles of all ages gathered for a morning of bird-themed activities. The event is organized in alignment with McFarland being designated a member of Bird City Wisconsin—an organization that promotes making communities healthy for birds through protecting green spaces and educating citizens.

