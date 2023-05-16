Birds of a feather flocked together last Saturday at Lewis Park for the 11th McFarland Bird Festival.
Around 150 ornithophiles of all ages gathered for a morning of bird-themed activities. The event is organized in alignment with McFarland being designated a member of Bird City Wisconsin—an organization that promotes making communities healthy for birds through protecting green spaces and educating citizens.
The festival started in 2011 but skipped 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.
Area groups including Girl Scout Troop 8042 of McFarland, the Aldo Leopold Nature Center, the Madison Area Herpetological Society, Dane County Humane Society Wildlife Center, and the McFarland Public Library offered activities including face painting, meeting a live lizard and snake, a taxidermied bird foot matching game, and a spinning prize wheel to win bird-themed items including stickers and posters.
Retired McFarland school teacher Gary Schneider who taught art to local youths for 38 years brought an assortment of his colorful birdhouses to sell. The little houses are constructed from repurposed wood he has accumulated in his shop over the years. The recycled woods have splashes of various paints from whatever larger projects they came from, creating a mishmosh of hues and textures. He also loves adorning the houses with keys.
While some customers have had success using them as real birdhouses, attracting chickadees and wrens, most people just use them as indoor decor for their cabins, cottages, and the like.
McFarland resident and avid birder Shawn Miller led two walking tours through the nearby Indian Mound Conservancy, guiding attendees to spot a variety of both native and currently migrating-through bird species.
With their monoculars and binoculars aimed at the treetops, around 50 people on the first walk and 20 on the second got to see an array of bird species including Rose-Breasted Grosbeak, Great Crested Flycatcher, Blackburnian Warbler, Scarlet Tanager, and Baltimore Oriole.
“This makes my Mother’s Day,” an attendee of the birdwatch said. Her daughter had recently moved to McFarland and just happened to pass a sign advertising the event downtown while out walking, and invited her mom to come along.
“This honestly made our day, we’re so happy,” participant Demetra Toniolo said of the experience. She reconnected during the walk with an old friend that she hadn’t seen in years who also loves birding.