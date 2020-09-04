The August McFarland Optimist Club "Senior of the Month"
Student: Monona High School senior Katie Hildebrandt
Parents: Kristin and Steven Hildebrandt
Extracurricular activities:
Honors: National Honor Society, three different sports, all on the varsity level collecting even more accolades; all conference ranging from honorable mention to 1st and 2nd team all conference mentions.
Future plans after high school: Katie plans to pursue her passion for Interior Design after graduation.
Nominated by: Monona High School Staff Trish Fortune and Jossie Peterson.
“Katie has a natural ability to connect with others. She is a great student, athlete, teammate, friend and role model to the younger student/athletes in our district. She is kind, caring, confident and others love being around her. She works hard and follows the rules,” Fortune said.
“Katie is a quiet but at the same time a loud leader,” Peterson said.”She may not be as vocal as her peers but her actions and commitment to Spartan Nation is louder than anyone else's. Katie's academics is a huge part of her success as a student athlete. Katie shows up to school and practice ready to work and set a great example for her peers. She is someone who you can depend on. Whenever we have youth camps or suggest visiting youth practices Katie is the one to organize it and be there to be a great example for the youth of McFarland. One of Katie's strengths that contributes to her success is she on-going want for more education and need of information to make her better. She is someone you want to be around if you want to make yourself better. She has this way of making herself better, her peers/teammates better and making everything seem to be better. If you want something done, Katie is your girl. Katie lives and breathes the Spartan Dream!”
To nominate a McFarland High School Senior for this honor, please contact Penny Thompson at ThompsP@mcfsd.org to request a nomination form or visit the McFarland Optimist Club’s Facebook page to download a form.
