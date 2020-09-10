McFarland Community Garden gets sign

After seven years, the McFarland Community Garden has finally gained a sign on the south end of it's lot. Major shoutout to Allyson Casey, who volunteered her time and talent for the design, Openwood Studios for building it, and McFarland Public Works for installing it.
