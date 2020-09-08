Lions/Lioness Food Drive set for September

The Lions/Lioness will hold several food drives in September to help people in need and resupply the McFarland Food Pantry.
The theme of the food drive is “From Your Pantry to Ours.” Is your pantry and freezer at home overflowing with canned goods, frozen meats, vegetables, and sundry items you no longer need or can do without? If so, donate them to the pantry!
The pantry is hoping for a wide variety, especially if people donate from their own pantries. They can use most anything but here are some specifics:
Canned vegetables, especially carrots, mixed vegetables, beets and corn; canned fruit, especially pineapple; rice and noodle sides; boxed macaroni and cheese; hamburger helper; and healthy soups. Monetary donations are also most welcome.
The dates are Friday, Sept. 18 from 4-7 p.m, Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Sept. 25 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Just drive up to the pantry at 5404 Anthony St. in McFarland (across from the library) and members of the Lions and Lioness clubs will be there on the street to take donated items.
