Senior picnic drive-thru

The 5th annual senior picnic was a bit different this year as a drive-thru, but it was still a great success! Over 80 brat and hotdog meals were served. A special shoutout to McFarland Senior Outreach Services, McFarland Public Works, McFarland EMS, and all the volunteers who helped make this event possible. More photos of the event can be found on our Facebook page! And if you missed the premiered performance by John Duggleby, make sure to check out the McFarland Senior Outreach Services YouTube Channel.
