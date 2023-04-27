In February and March, when the Tennessee state Legislature began discussing and finally passed legislation prohibiting gender affirming care for transgender minors, along with drag shows in public places, one McFarland business owner feared its effect on young people in her community.
“Initially I thought of having a picnic celebrating pride,” Kristin Ellis, owner of Farwell Gallery, said.
As she began to look at possible venues and reached out to other community members, her idea gained momentum.
“It’s growing into a pretty big event. I filed the paperwork to start a nonprofit so it could be a yearly event,” Ellis said.
McFarland’s first Pride Festival will be June 25 with activities from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., wrapping up around 6 p.m., right in the heart of the community, at Arnold Larsen Park. The family friendly daylong celebration will begin with yoga at the park and live music by David Landau.
Food carts and vendors will be on hand, and face painting and other activities will take place throughout the day, along with more live music, a drag queen storytime and a DJ.
Ellis and others helping with the event initially thought of a potluck, but now a free lunch of hot dogs, veggie dogs and refreshments are planned.
“I wanted it to be as accessible for as many members of the community as possible and also have a family-friendly vibe with lots of other organizations and lots of entertainment,” Ellis said. “It’s going to be a full-packed day of free activities.”
As anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is proposed in other states, as well, Ellis wants to send a message to her neighbors.
“It’s important especially, at least for me, to show the youth in our community that we are supportive of them,” she said. “I think a lot of people in the LGBTQ community are a little nervous with the legislation that’s being passed. And, I think having a positive family day might help people feel more comfortable.”
McFarland Village Trustee Edward Wreh is helping to plan the village’s Pride Festival, as well. He said Ellis reached out to the McFarland DEI Committee and the LGBTQ+ Allies. He sits on the DEI committee and found other community members, including teachers and staff from the school district, wanted to become involved. High school students are also volunteering.
“The question became, will the village support this?” Wreh said. And, the answer was yes.
Both the village’s fire and police departments were behind it, he added, and the fire department plans to bring a fire truck out.
Initially, committee members struggled with choosing a location. Wreh said Arnold Larsen Park seemed like an ideal site but has no restroom facilities.
So they found McFarland and Madison businesses to sponsor the event and secured a PortoPotty.
As part of the Pride Festival committee, Wreh has reached out to political figures to attend, he said, adding their presence there, plus business sponsorships, show support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Wreh, who is the first African American trustee elected to the McFarland Village Board, noted that support is important.
“McFarland has been such a small community. We’ve had incidents where people have felt like they don’t belong,” he said.
He said he understands that feeling of not belonging because you look different.
Ellis also hopes the event raises some money for nonprofits such as Fair Wisconsin and PFLAG of Madison, organizations that provide resources for the LGBTQ community, she said. Both nonprofits will have tables at the event.
Any additional proceeds can help finance next year’s event.
“We are requesting donations from businesses in the McFarland area and Madison. We obviously are paying for entertainment and we want it to be free for everyone,” Ellis said. Anyone looking to donate can email mcfarlandpride23@gmail.com. A website with all of the events throughout the day is being finalized and should be online soon.