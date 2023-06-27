Whitefish (top) and cisco (left) are closely related, but the downturned mouth of the whitefish fits their bottom feeding lifestyle, while the forward-facing mouth of the cisco is suited for eating the critters right in front of them throughout the water column. Cisco are also known as lake herring.
Captain Ross Lind welcomes people onto the DNR research vessel, the Hack Noyes. According to the DNR website, “The R/V Hack Noyes was built in 1946 by Burger Boat Company in Manitowoc, Wisconsin and purchased by a commercial fisherman for use on Lake Michigan. The original name of the vessel was Helen Jean. It was used on Lake Michigan until 1951 when it was sold to the Wisconsin DNR and renamed Hack Noyes for use on Lake Superior in the Apostle Islands as a law enforcement vessel. The vessel was named after the late Haskell P. Noyes, head of the Wisconsin Conservation Commission from 1931-1933. In 1970, it was transferred to the Wisconsin DNR fisheries management department in Bayfield.” Find out more at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Fishing/lakesuperior/HackNoyes.
The boat engine rumbled and machinery whirred as a gillnet rose from the depths of Lake Superior. Captain Ross Lind managed the throttle so that the 55-foot-long gillnet-tug-turned-research-vessel named Hack Noyes moved toward the net at the same speed the net lifter reeled it in.
A group of interested adults on this Museum-sponsored field trip gathered around the equipment. We were mesmerized by the clicking of the metal teeth on the spinning drum as they gripped and then released the line, and by the lengths of delicate nylon net attached to the line. Capable hands guided the net down a long, stainless-steel worktable and into the storage tub. (Check out the Museum’s Reels on Instagram and Facebook if you want to see a video of this operation.)