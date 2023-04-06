MONONA Thursday, April 6: Live music
Local musician Beth Kille and Michael Tully will perform at the East Side Club on April 6 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at 3735 Monona Drive.
Saturday, April 8: Super Secret Egg Hunt
The Monona Parks and Recreation Department will host a surprise egg hunt on April 8 from 10-10:30 a.m. The location of the egg hunt will be kept secret from participants, and will be distributed to parents and families the night before the event. Cost is $5.
Saturday, April 8: Wildflower and bird hike
Aldo Leopold Nature Center is holding a free hike for kids, to help them look for wildflowers and wildlife. The hike will be April 8 from 1-3 p.m. at 330 Femrite Drive. Snack provided.
Saturday, April 15: Lil Badger Consignment Sale
The Lil Badger Consignment Sale for spring and summer will be Saturday, April 15 from 12-6 p.m. at the Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road. Buy and sell gently used kid’s clothes, toys and more. Free admission.
Saturday, April 15: Electronics recycling
The city of Monona will host its electronics and appliance recycling event on Saturday, April 15 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 5301 Monona Drive. Monona residents can drop off computers, electronics and appliances for recycling. There are fees for televisions, monitors and appliances.
Sunday, April 16: Live music
Johnny Nelson and Mike McClain will perform acoustic and electric country, pop, rock and soul on April 16 from 3-6 p.m. at the VFW at Cottage Grove Road, 301 Cottage Grove Road.
MCFARLAND Saturday, April 8: Easter Egg Hunt
The fifth-annual McFarland Easter Egg Hunt will be April 8 at 11 a.m. at William McFarland Park, 4829 Marsh Road. Children can collect thousands of eggs and meet the Easter bunny, and adults can enjoy free mimosas. This is a free event, bring your own basket to collect eggs in.
Sunday, April 16: Figure skating show
The Southern Wisconsin Figure Skating Club will perform in a spring show at the McFarland Community Ice Arena on April 16 from 4-6:30 p.m.
COTTAGE GROVE Friday, April 7: Dueling pianos
Doundrins Distilling will host a performance of Dueling Pianos inside the tasting room at 300 Progress Drive at 7 p.m. on April 7.
Friday, April 7: Storytime
The Village of Cottage Grove Library Programming board will host story time at 9:30 a.m. at 341 W. Cottage Grove Road from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Friday, April 7: Healthy living
The Alzheimer’s Association of Wisconsin chapter will host a presentation at Drumlin Reserve on Friday, April 7 at 11 a.m. at 139 E. Reynolds St. The presentation will cover how the health of the brain and body are connected, and how to improve health as aging begins.
Saturday, April 8: Easter Egg Hunt
The annual Cottage Grove Easter Egg Hunt will be April 8 at 10 a.m. at Northlawn Park at 900 N. Parkview Street. This free event is hosted by the parks and recreation department. There will be more than 10,000 eggs, and participants should bring their own basket. The Easter Bunny will also appear.
Saturday, April 8: Egg hunt
There will also be an egg hunt on April 8 at BB Jack’s in Cottage Grove, 1609 Landmark Drive. This is a free hunt for the community at 11 a.m.
Thursday, April 13: Community forum
The Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department will host a community forum on the use of the four pickleball courts coming to area parks this year, and how programming should be arranged. The forum will be on April 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Village Hall, 221 E. Cottage Grove Road.