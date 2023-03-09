MONONA
Friday, March 10: Scholarly scoop
Presenter Jonah Ralston, an associate professor of political science at UW-Whitewater, will give a presentation about technological advances that have made modern society possible in human history. The Monona Senior Center is hosting the presentation on March 10 at 9:30 a.m. at 1011 Nichols Road. This is free and open to the public.
Friday, March 10: Fish Fry
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and School will hold a fish fry on March 10 with carry out from 4:30-7 p.m. and dine-in from 5-7:30 p.m. at 4913 Schoield Street.
Saturday, March 11: ArtStudio
The Monona Public Library is holding a drop-in makers space on March 11 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at 1000 Nichols Road. This is an open-ended, heart-led art workshop, allowing kids to explore art. It’s open to ages 4-11, and pre-registration isn’t required. Masks recommended, art-friendly clothes recommended, held in the forum room.
Saturday, March 11: Yoga Stops Trafficking
Mala Yoga Center will participate in a one day, worldwide community yoga event meant to raise awareness and funds to combat human trafficking. Mala Yoga Center will participate on March 11 at 2 p.m. at 5734 Monona Drive, hosting a class of sun saltations at that time.
Thursday, March 16: Meet and Greet
The Monona East Side Business Alliance will hold a meet and greet with its new executive director, Christine Welcher, on March 16 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Mr. Brews Taphouse at 103 W. Broadway.
Sunday, March 19: Groovus
The Madison Jazz Society will perform its show "Groovus" on March 19 from 1-4 p.m. at The East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive.
MCFARLAND
Thursday, March 9: Public info meeting
The village of McFarland will hold a public information meeting about long-term management plans for the village’s 10 conservancy areas on March 9 at 5:30 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. Village staff will give an overview of ecological restoration and the conservancy areas, and a plan for the future of the areas.
Thursday, March 9: Grandparent’s group
The Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin is holding a meet-up for grandparents in Dane County on March 9 at 10 a.m. at McFarland House Cafe, 5923 Exchange Street. The group invites all grandparents with a loved one with Down syndrome to come and connect with other grandparents.
Thursday, March 9: 6th Grade Day
The McFarland Youth Center is hosting a clover-themed 6th Grade Day on March 9 from 3:30-6 p.m. at 5114 Farwell Street. Activities include a four leaf clover hunt, trivia, watercolor, food, prizes and other games.
Saturday, March 11: Candidate forum
The village of McFarland is hosting its village board candidate forum on March 11 at 11 a.m. at 5195 Milwaukee Street, or streamed virtually. Learn about the candidates on the April ballot, and submit your questions.
Tuesday, March 14: Discussion group
McFarland United Church of Christ will hold two more book discussions about “The Color of Compromise: The Truth about The American Church’s Complicity in Racism” by Jemar Tisby. The sessions are March 7 and March 14 at 6:30 p.m. at McFarland United Church of Christ, 5710 Anthony Street.
Saturday, March 18: Big Little Dance
McFarland High School's DECA will host its second annual Big Little Dance on March 18 from 5:30-8 p.m. at McFarland High School on Farwell Street. Dress up with your loved ones and dance the night away. Event theme is "A Royal Evening." There will also be a cell phone photo booth, snacks, and multiple teamwork challenges. New this year is a Getting Ready with Royalty event, where your child can get ready for the ball with hair, makeup, nails and a make your own tiara beginning at 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit MHS DECA's trip to the international career development conference.
Saturday, March 18: Super Hero Training Camp
McFarland DECA will host a Super Hero Training Camp on March 18 from 9-11:30 a.m. at McFarland High School, open to children 3 years old to fifth grade. Travel around the high school taking different challenges, win prizes and more. Pre-registration is encouraged.
Saturday, March 18: Paint pouring
Farwell Gallery will host a paint pouring workshop on March 18 at 11 a.m. at 4721 Farwell Street. Create an abstract acrylic paint poor on a wooden 8x10 inch panel, taught by Lindsey Salzwedel. Open to adults 21 and over. Also included will be a beer tasting.
COTTAGE GROVE
Saturday, March 11: Spaghetti Dinner
The annual Spaghetti Dinner hosted by the Cottage Grove Lions Club will be March 11 from 4-8 p.m. at Flynn Hall, 116 Reynolds Street. Donations go to local community events. On the menu will be salad, Italian Spaghetti, Italian garlic bread, homemade desserts and beverages.
Tuesday, March 14: Family Trivia Night
Oakstone is holding a Family Trivia Night about all things Marvel Movies on March 14 at 6 p.m. at 304 Commerce Parkway.
Tuesday, March 14: Pi Day
Drumlin Reserve will host a Pi Day Celebration on March 14 from 3-5 p.m. at 139 E. Reynolds Street. Try an assortment of pies and vote for your favorite. RSVP by March 10.
Wednesday, March 15: Handmade Goods Night Market
Doundrins Distilling is holding a handmade goods night market in its indoor tasting room on March 15 from 5-9 p.m. at 300 Progress Drive, with live music from Aaron Lee Kaplin from 6-9 p.m.
Thursday, March 16: Paint and Sip
The Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation will host a paint and sip class at BB Jack's on March 16 at 6 p.m. at 1609 Landmark Drive. This is a rescheduled class, registration is open again. Paint two wine glasses, supplies included. Pre registration required, no experience needed.
Friday, March 17: Zumbini
The Cottage Grove Library Board will host Zumbini, a music program for infants, toddlers and preschoolers on March 17 at 9:30 a.m. at 341 W. Cottage Groveoad, in the Monona Bank building. No registration required.
Saturday, March 18: Corned Beef Lunch
The annual St. Patrick's Day corned beef lunch hosted by the Cottage Grove Fire Department will be on Saturday, March 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 pm. at the Cottage Grove emergency services building on Highway N. The meal is drive through or dine in.