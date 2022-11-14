McFarland seniors Dadon Gillen and Paul Morris were named as honorable mentions on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small School All-State team.

Gillen was named as a defensive back after recording four interceptions and 41 tackles. Gillen also made the All-Region team and was a first team all-conference player this season.

