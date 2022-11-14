hot Dadon Gillen and Paul Morris honorable mentions on all-state team; Morris, Gillen and Keats Dyslin named to all-region team By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Nov 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McFarland seniors Dadon Gillen and Paul Morris were named as honorable mentions on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small School All-State team. Paul Morris named by Rock Valley All-Conference as "Defensive Player of the Year"; McFarland football sees 16 players named to all-conference teamGillen was named as a defensive back after recording four interceptions and 41 tackles. Gillen also made the All-Region team and was a first team all-conference player this season. McFarland football rolls into playoffs with senior night win against EvansvilleMorris was named to the team as a linebacker. Morris was 13th in the state with 9.5 sacks, and was named to the All-Region team as well. McFarland girls swim sees times drop at state swim meet; take 19th in Division 2 raceSenior offensive lineman Keats Dyslin was named to the All-Region team as well. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Football csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland volleyball: Gwen Crull, Ava Dean and Maggie Paulios named to Rock Valley All-Conference first team; seven players in total recognized McFarland girls swim sees times drop at state swim meet; take 19th in Division 2 race Paul Morris named by Rock Valley All-Conference as "Defensive Player of the Year"; McFarland football sees 16 players named to all-conference team McFarland boys soccer: Bubba Blair, Niko Dabetic and Rowan Wagner named to Rock Valley All-Conference first team; other Spartans recognized McFarland boys hockey getting ready to open the season against Homestead Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin