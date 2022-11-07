The McFarland Optimist Club has honored Donovan Johnson-Pfaff as its McFarland High School senior of the month for November.
Johnson-Pfaff is an engaged community member, having previously received an Outstanding Young Person Award sponsored by the Urban League of Madison and named Student of the Month sponsored by the McFarland School District Tech Department.
Donovan is a co-president of his school’s Black Student Union and involved in other extracurriculars such as the Multicultural Club, Connect, Unified, United Against Hate, P. A. C. Pack and Link Crew.
He is also involved with the Dane County Youth Social Justice Forum and the Wisconsin National Barrel Horse Association.
Donovan was nominated for Optimist Club recognition by his teacher Wendy Pliska and district nurse Christin Strong.
“Donovan is a bright, articulate and passionate young man with an excellent bright future,” Pliska said. “He is co-president of BSU, and leads his peers with courage and insight.”
“In my few interactions with Donovan and many observations of Donovan with his peers, I have been very impressed. His energy and kindness were very evident during our Link activities for the Freshmen at the beginning of the year.” Strong said. “I have noticed that he is a kind human and an excellent example to both his peers and the younger students he mentors.”
After graduating, Donovan is interested in attending UW-River Falls to study Psychology and Social Work.
To nominate a McFarland High School Senior for this honor, please contact Tom Mooney at tomgmooney@gmail.com or visit the McFarland Optimist Club Facebook page to download an application.