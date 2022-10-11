The Maple Tree Supper Club in McFarland will be closed indefinitely after a fire caused significant damage to the building last week.
The fire began in the kitchen and spread to the structure of the building, forcing customers and staff to evacuate, according to a release from McFarland Fire and Rescue about the Oct. 5 incident. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters had the blaze under control about half an hour after it was first reported at 5:26 p.m., the release said.
The owners of the Maple Tree could not be reached for comment, but a statement released from the owners on the supper club’s Facebook page on Tuesday said the restaurant planned to reopen as quickly as possible.
“Although the damage is extensive, it is not a complete loss,” the post reads. “We will be back open as soon as possible and can’t wait to see all of our wonderful customers! Once we have a date we will let everyone know!”
The building’s kitchen and roof suffered “significant” damage, and the flames reached the main dining room, according to the fire department’s release. A damage estimate has not yet been determined.
The restaurant, located at 6010 U.S. Highway 51, is known for its steak and prime rib as well as its roundtable bar.
“Not only was the restaurant on fire, but it’s our second home to so many people,” the restaurant’s post went on. “We have a great community, friends, family, and customers around us so we know that we will be back better and stronger than before.”