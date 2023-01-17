Mike Flaherty headshot

In a split vote, the McFarland Village Board last week confirmed appointments to three committees and one commission, replacing Trustee Mike Flaherty after he was stripped of his committee seats over communications he had with other board members.

The board voted 5-2 on Jan. 10 to make the new appointments. Flaherty and Trustee TJ Jerke opposed the move, with Jerke citing questions about Village President Carolyn Clow’s legal authority to make committee removals and Flaherty leveling accusations of bullying by the rest of the board.

